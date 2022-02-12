WILMINGTON — The annual town election is coming up fast, and residents are beginning to pull nomination papers for the ballot. There are four local committees that have open seats: The School Committee, The Shawsheen Tech School Committee, The Board of Selectmen, and the Wilmington Housing Authority.
The School Committee has two people who pulled nomination papers for this committee, Jason Samaha and Jesse Fennelly, both running for re-election; as of now, only Samaha has returned his nomination papers.
The School Committee has two open seats, and those who are elected will serve for three years.
The Board of Selectmen also has two open seats, each with three-year terms. Three people pulled nomination papers, including Kevin A. Caira and Gregory B. Bendel, both seeking re-election, and newcomer Paul Sarnoski. Sarnoski has been the only one to return nomination papers so far.
The Shawsheen Tech School Committee has one person who has pulled nomination papers so far, newcomer Gwendilyn Hupper-Lawson. The Shawsheen Tech School Committee has one seat open, and that individual who is elected will serve on the committee for three years.
Finally, Stacie A. Murphy pulled nomination papers, seeking re-election for the one seat open on the Wilmington Housing Authority. The individual elected to the Housing Authority will serve the longest term on the ballot, which is five years.
Those who have already pulled nomination papers, or who are interested in pulling nomination papers, have until March 4 at 5 p.m. to submit their papers with the 50 required signatures. Further information for interested parties can be found by contacting the town clerk.
The annual town election will take place on April 23, 2022, and residents will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In an important reminder, precinct maps are changing. In a notice on the Town of Wilmington website under the Town Clerk Voting & Elections Section it states, “The 2020 Federal Census population required the Town of Wilmington to make changes to our precinct maps. I (Town Clerk) have worked with the office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth to make changes that will have the least impact on the residents of Wilmington. Should your precinct have changed, you will be notified by mail as soon as possible.”
The final day to register to vote in time to participate in the 2022 annual town election is April 1, 2022. Newly eligible citizens are able to register to vote and voters are able to check their registration on the Town of Wilmington Clerk Voting & Elections Section.
