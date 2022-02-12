Town Crier

WILMINGTON — The annual town election is coming up fast, and residents are beginning to pull nomination papers for the ballot. There are four local committees that have open seats: The School Commit­tee, The Shaw­sheen Tech School Com­mittee, The Board of Sel­ectmen, and the Wil­ming­ton Housing Au­tho­rity.

The School Committee has two people who pul­led nomination papers for this committee, Jason Samaha and Jesse Fen­nelly, both running for re-election; as of now, only Samaha has returned his nomination papers.

The School Committee has two open seats, and those who are elected will serve for three years.

The Board of Selectmen also has two open seats, each with three-year terms. Three people pul­led nomination papers, including Kevin A. Caira and Gregory B. Bendel, both seeking re-election, and newcomer Paul Sar­noski. Sarnoski has been the only one to return no­mination papers so far.

The Shawsheen Tech School Committee has one person who has pul­led nomination papers so far, newcomer Gwendilyn Hup­per-Lawson. The Shaw­­sheen Tech School Com­mittee has one seat open, and that individual who is elected will serve on the committee for three years.

Finally, Stacie A. Mur­phy pulled nomination pa­pers, seeking re-election for the one seat open on the Wilmington Hou­sing Authority. The individual elected to the Housing Au­thority will serve the longest term on the ballot, which is five years.

Those who have al­ready pulled nomination papers, or who are interested in pulling nomination pa­pers, have until March 4 at 5 p.m. to submit their papers with the 50 re­quired signatures. Fur­ther information for interested parties can be found by contacting the town clerk.

The annual town election will take place on April 23, 2022, and residents will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In an important remin­der, precinct maps are changing. In a notice on the Town of Wilmington website under the Town Clerk Voting & Elections Section it states, “The 2020 Federal Census population required the Town of Wil­mington to make changes to our precinct maps. I (Town Clerk) have worked with the office of the Sec­retary of the Com­mon­wealth to make changes that will have the least impact on the residents of Wilmington. Should your precinct have changed, you will be notified by mail as soon as possible.”

The final day to register to vote in time to participate in the 2022 annual town election is April 1, 2022. Newly eligible citizens are able to register to vote and voters are able to check their registration on the Town of Wilmington­­ Clerk Voting & Elections Section.

