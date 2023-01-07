WILMINGTON — Wilmington Planning Board Chair Terence Boland announced at the beginning of their meeting this past Tuesday night that any vote including a special permit could not be taken up that night due to only three of the board members being present.
They first heard updates from Matthew Costa of Beales Associates who reported on behalf of 38 Upton Drive’s sign special permit. He shared that they would be altering one of the proposed signs and providing better sightlines. The board moved to continue this project to their February meeting.
The representatives for the project also took the board’s time to ask about conditions for their other request at 36-38 Upton Drive. Mainly, they wanted to be able to complete the project and allow occupants to move in ahead of the MassDOT signal change, and the board hoped they could continue this discussion in February, also.
Later, the board approved the draft decisions for 38 Upton Drive’s site plan review and stormwater management permit.
The parking relief special permit and site plan review for 99 Fordham Road was also continued. The representative for the project mentioned that the town completed the water main work that was stalling the last efforts per their existing building permit. Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich clarified in response to a concerned resident that they asked to amend the conditions of the approval.
Regarding the subdivision at 6 Tobin Drive, the applicant explained that the goal was to subdivide an existing residential lot of approximately 19 acres. He said that this would involve improving 700 feet of roadway on Day Street while maintaining buffer from the wetlands. The board continued this public hearing.
A decision was made for 40-50 Fordham Road that night considering the site plan review and stormwater management permit to accept the decisions as drafted.
Birch Street, Eagleview Drive, and 208 Main Street’s projects were continued without discussion that night per the requests of their respective applicants. The board also tabled the vote to initiate a street acceptance for Green Meadow Drive considering the absence of two key board members.
Attorney Rob Peterson Jr. spoke up for the Cross Street site plan review, stormwater management permit, groundwater protection district special permit, inclusionary housing special permit, and multi-family housing special permit. He brought up their approval from the Conservation Commission and to be delivered traffic review and sewer analysis. Again, the board continued this public hearing to their next meeting.
Matthew Costa returned for 800 Salem St. to name updates after review from TEC and the town engineer including adding a left turn lane, landscaping, and room for a potential sidewalk. Gingrich asked for a drawing of their potential signs before the board voted to continue.
Robert Peterson Sr. represented RMLD that night regarding site plan review, stormwater management permit, and parking relief special permit at 326 Ballardvale St. He shared that the hydraulic analysis was in process and that Deputy Police Chief Pozzi accepted the fire hydrant location. Gingrich indicated that Town Engineer Paul Alunni was still reviewing the most updated plans.
Attorney Michael Dolan, on behalf of DISH Wireless LLC, brought three proposals to the board that night for antennas. The antennas to be put up at 625 Main St. and 377 Ballardvale St. were approved with the assurance that the equipment was already within the compound and no new generators would be installed.
For 26 Upton Drive, Gingrich passed along the town’s request for a structural review, so this site plan review was continued.
The board voted to endorse the plan for 41 Westdale Avenue’s non-conforming lot special permit.
Gingrich lastly walked the board through several cases for the Zoning Board of Appeals. She listed some of the town’s concerns given to the ZBA for 100-104 West St. such as traffic mitigation, fire access, and sewer capacity. Boland maintained that the board couldn’t give a formal recommendation that night, to which the other members agreed.
Regarding Polk Street, Gingrich explained that the applicant asked the ZBA to amend their 2008 relief permit to avoid the roadway improvement process via the Planning Board. The board came to the consensus that the applicant should have to go through the process as is typical for this kind of project.
7Ginrgich also mentioned that the fire department was in favor of the addition of egress stairs at 353 Middlesex Ave.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
