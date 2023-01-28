WILMINGTON — At the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, they discussed updates to the 2023-2024 proposed budget including a recommendation from the town manager to cut the cost of moving the Wildwood programs into the middle school and the West. The meeting also pertained to updates on the MSBA process and school start times.
One specific item for approval before the committee that night was a WHS Band Ski Trip. Band teacher Mike Ferrara shared that he wanted to bring back this trip for an overnight in Bow, NH at a hotel and skiing or snowboarding on the Saturday before they drive back to Wilmington.
He shared potential costs per student depending on how much they need between rentals and lessons. The purpose would be to provide a memorable group experience promoting group momentum. The committee voted to approve the field trip.
In public comment, a resident shared an opinion that the Wildwood programs shouldn’t start the earliest out of all the schools in town under the proposed school start time changes, naming nearby districts where all school start times are between 8 and 9 a.m.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand’s regular report covered the MSBA process and school start times. Regarding the MSBA process, he shared that their request for design services was sent out after being approved. He also mentioned that at the next Wildwood Building Committee the following day, they would form a designer selection committee to review designer submissions. He reminded the community that the feasibility study includes school consolidation.
The school start times information he delivered came in the form of thanks to the committee members who served as coordinators at their community forum ahead of the meeting that night. He mentioned that 100 community members joined the meeting earlier.
He invited the committee members to attend a staff form on the time changes the next day. He also said that both forums would be recorded and distributed to the community.
Brand also updated the committee on his 2023-2024 budget presentation. He recalled his December proposal of an increase of 4.98 percent from this current year or over $2 million, with budget drivers of contractual obligations, state-supported special education program cost increases, and ESSER grants running out.
In his conversations with the town manager, the suggestion was to decrease to only a 3.75 percent increase or a difference of $565,000. Brand said that the administration was working to try to bring the budget in-line with the town manager’s request by cutting items such as the circuit breaker, transportation contract, and strategic plan reassessment. He’d have his final recommended budget at the following meeting the next week.
M.J. Byrnes shared concerns for cutting circuit breaker in light of student support needs. Brand agreed that it would be a risk and that the plan wasn’t perfect, but he believed they can and should make the proposed changes.
Stephen Turner also commented with frustration, expressing that he found the original budget conservative to begin with.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero agreed that the school budget has always conservatively taken into account the Town of Wilmington and taxpayers.
“We never ask for more than we need, at least since I’ve been here,” he said.
Lastly, Brand shared how the town manager asked the school district to adjust the potential cost for incorporating the Wildwood programs into the West and the middle school by a significant amount.
“His specific intent, as he’s conveyed to us, is to make a change to forego any construction costs related to bathroom and restroom cost.”
He went on to say that this was a surprise that left the Wildwood Building Committee circling back to make a new plan.
Byrnes replied saying that she was irritated by the lateness of the town manager’s direction.
“We have to have the restrooms outfitted for 5 and 6-year-olds,” she exclaimed. “This conversation should’ve been had months ago.”
Melissa Plowman called this request a “blindside.” She proposed asking for the amount equivalent to the saved capital costs for the past five years of operating the Wildwood School to work with.
“I’m really not comfortable with this request,” she continued.
Brand said that he reiterated to the town manager that they can’t keep the Wildwood students and programs where they are currently for the next 5-7 years while they build a new school.
Turner expressed frustration as well, calling the price tag for this work cheap already.
Jay Samaha also agreed with the previous sentiments and suggested that they needed money in order to show that the town supports its youngest students.
David Ragsdale said that he could understand why it was hard to ask for money to retrofit a school for only 5-7 years and then possibly again to retrofit it back. However, he emphasized that this plan would minimize the impact on the middle school and the Wildwood students. He also expressed frustration with the process where the town manager can disagree about a warrant article for Town Meeting.
The last item for the committee was an update on the bus contract. Ruggiero reported they received two bids and he recommended going with North Reading Transportation. The committee approved following his recommendation.
The next scheduled meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.
