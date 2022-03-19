WILMINGTON — During their meeting on Monday night, the Board of Selectmen approved the signing of the correct Town Meeting warrant before they received communications, approved requests for outside spaces, and received a public comment.
The updates regarding the Town Meeting warrant since the last meeting included two articles removed — one about ballot questions and another about a property that had already received town approval — along with two articles added by the Inhabitant By-Law Committee.
The Inhabitant By-Law Committee’s first article proposed renumbering, recaptioning, and fixing references throughout the by-law. The second proposed more substantive revisions according to the document on file with the town clerk.
The board approved the signing of this updated warrant.
Town Manager Jeff Hull then walked the board through communications and requests. He included a memo from himself to MBTA General Manager Steven Poftak, summarizing the incidents that had occurred in town with the railroad crossings and the actions of the town and state delegation to engage in communications. He expressed the shared opinion that the MBTA’s response had been minimal, and they weren’t completely sure that the malfunctions were caused by snow and ice as the MBTA claimed.
In his letter, he sought commitment from the MBTA to keep the board informed and to provide resources to help resolve the problems.
Hull’s next memo detailed a conversation involving Poftak, Wilmington’s state representative and senator, Chair Lilia Maselli, Selectman Judy O’Connell, and himself. He said the MBTA suggested that the crossing gates sensors are being inhibited by snow and salt on the tracks, which is why the gates may not go down. The MBTA created an expectation that they would appear before the board to give them a fuller understanding.
Town Clerk Beth Lawrenson wrote to the board to notify them that the town’s voting precincts had been changed as a result of the 2020 federal census. This was due to a requirement that no precinct have more than 4,000 residents.
She wrote that out of the 1,094 residents whose precincts were changing, only the polling locations of 203 would change. Hull also said that the town would be sending postcards to the affected households.
Selectman Kevin Caira sent a memo to the board on the status of the new town hall and school administration building. He explained that the new building committee had met recently and saw two options of various office and space designs. They’d be looking to include WCTV and possibly some extra town employees into the building capacity.
An update also came in from Mark DiGiovanni on the efforts of the Ice Rink & Recreation Committee. DiGiovanni detailed how the group was considering sites like the Whitfield School and Grove Avenue for a new ice skating facility by either public or public/private partnership. They would also be sending around another survey soliciting community feedback and checking in with the owner of Ristuccia to see if his plans had changed.
Secretary of the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security Curtis Woods wrote to the board to say that the town would be receiving a grant for participating again this year in the Cybersecurity Awareness Program.
The board was invited to the Wilmington Little League’s Opening Day parade and ceremonies on April 16 on behalf of WLL President Mike Tentindo.
The board approved the town clerk’s request to designate the town website as the official posting location for meeting notices and agenda, noting that people could still use the manual posting at the town hall. They also agreed to sign the 15-year electric vehicle supply license agreement with Reading Municipal Light Department so that RMLD could install the two charging stations at the town hall and the library.
They approved requests for the town common to be lit up blue in April for Autism Awareness Month, the WOW Club to host an easter egg hunt on April 16, Wilmington High School seniors to have promenade on May 13, and the Sons of Italy to hold their Drive Thru Diaper Donation on April 10 in the municipal parking lot.
In public comments, Wilmington resident Kevin MacDonald commented that he wanted to see Hull’s letter to the MBTA request the train to stop at North Wilmington in all routes. He suggested having the police department cover the railroad crossings at times when the train goes by. He also mentioned his dissatisfaction with the special Town Meeting’s registration limitations and the rebuilding of a new school at the Wildwood property.
The Salute to Service that night honored Christopher S. Elliott, who joined the military in the 2000s and was deployed in Afghanistan from 2011-2012. He served in Operation Enduring Freedom and received various medals and overseas service ribbons. He now works in the Wilmington Fire Department and previously worked in the dispatch center.
The next Board of Selectmen meeting will be on March 28 at 7 p. m.
