WILMINGTON —Yvonne Helbert is the final of the three candidates in this year’s Wilmington annual town election running for the two-year seat on the School Committee. With her background in Molecular biology and her first hand experience with the frustrations of parenting in a pandemic, Helbert offers to plan ahead for future crises and bring remote students back to where they should be academically.
Helbert dedicates her inspiration to run for School Committee to her experience as a parent in the past year.
“What inspired me to run for the School Committee was the overall lack of communication between the School Committee and superintendent to the parents over the past year. During such uncertain times, there should have been more communication with the parents and caregivers.
“I was so frustrated by the uncertainty going into the 2020-2021 school year that I actually pulled my child from the Wilmington public school system which is a decision that I stand by. I plan on re-enrolling her into the WPS for the 2021-2022 school year and I want to make sure that she and every other child in the WPS receive in-person schooling for the duration of the 2020-2021 school year and that the plans to make that happen needs to begin as soon as possible.”
Helbert explained her past experiences in the political and service atmosphere.
“I am currently serving my third term as Vice President/Secretary on the Wilmington Pop Warner board. I am also the Scholastic Coordinator. This position not only monitors our student athletes' academics but also ensures that they are recognized for their outstanding academic achievements at the national level.
“My husband is an active-duty Army National Guardsman and has proudly been serving our country for 26 years. When he deployed to Afghanistan, I chaired his unit's Family Readiness Group — communicating with all the family and friends of the deployed soldiers and coordinating events to keep everyone connected and supported.”
Helbert’s priority will be planning ahead in case an event like the COVID-19 crisis were to happen again.
“The main focus of my term would be to ensure that full in-person learning returns in the fall and that there is a plan in place if any COVID outbreaks were to occur during the 2021-2022 school year. This planning needs to start as soon as possible, not when the problem is already upon us.
“I want to make sure that every child is evaluated to see how far if at all they fell behind during the remote learning experiment. A plan needs to be put into place to address the educational gaps that have occurred over the past year and the School Committee, superintendent, and teachers will need to work together with the parents and caregivers to make sure this happens as quickly and as smoothly as possible.
“If elected, I would like to understand the issues at the middle school and why there has been a revolving door of principals over the years. The middle school years are a very challenging time for a student and I know many that are not happy with the way things are currently run there.”
In terms of her thoughts on the current situation of the school system, Helbert said, “I think across the board there needs to be better communication. I think this past year has shown that there is a huge lack of communication.
“Parents, myself included, are frustrated with how things have been run over the past year and are not confident on what the future looks like. I understand that these have been trying times but this is the job of the superintendent, to make sure that things run efficiently.
“We as taxpayers deserve the best for our children and I feel that we haven't quite gotten what we pay for. I think our elementary schools are in desperate need of reconstruction. The children are our future and I believe that their learning centers should be given top priority.
“I feel our children's needs keep getting pushed aside and this needs to stop, they have suffered enough and it's time we start focusing more on them and their wellbeing.”
Helbert has a unique perspective to bring to the School Committee.
“I would bring a different level of perspective to this position as my background is neither in education nor public service. I have worked as a published scientist in the field of Molecular Biology for the past 17 years. The last 10 of which have been with a small start-up company. Working at a start-up requires you to wear many hats, think critically and creatively in a team environment through collaboration with others.
“I also have first-hand experience maneuvering constant regulatory changes. My experience will carry into the school system in a scientific analytical approach putting the voice of the parent's concerns and the children's needs at the forefront.”
Her message to frustrated and worried parents is simple and optimistic.
“There is always a solution to the problem. You just need to know where to look and when to ask for help. This is what I do every day at my job and I would love the opportunity to do this for the community and the Wilmington public school system.”
Finally, Helbert’s message to the general voting population is as follows:
“I am just like you, a Wilmington resident, a working parent, a spouse, trying to navigate what has occurred over the past year. I'm not part of the establishment, I'm not backed by any former School Committee members or selectmen, I'm an average citizen just like you!
“I'm passionate about learning and I want to ensure that our children get the best possible education. I feel that my background brings a unique skill set that will bring a much-needed breath of fresh air to the Wilmington public school system.”
