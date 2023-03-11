Upper and lower portion of a suspected ghost gun

Upper and lower portion of a suspected ghost gun recovered at the scene of the fatal shooting that occurred on Feb. 20 at a Washington Street residence in Woburn. Specifically how the firearm is connected to the shooting remains under investigation.  (Courtesy photo)

WOBURN/BURLINGTON — Local, state, and federal authorities recent­ly raided homes in Bur­lington and Woburn after unearth­ing alleged evidence of so-called “ghost guns” being manufactur­ed on the premises.

Middlesex District At­tor­ney Marian Ryan’s of­fice yesterday detailed the re­cent arrests of two Wo­burn men following separate investigations into the purported illegal production of 3D-printed Glock-style handguns, large-ca­pa­city magazines, and unspe­ci­fied firearms components used to ac­cessorize semi-automatic rifles like AR-15s.

In another notable disclosure, authorities also reveal­ed that at least one wea­pon used in a deadly East Woburn home invasion on Presidents’ Day weekend was subsequently determined to be an un­regis­ter­ed ghost gun.

“We have recently seen mul­tiple very concerning incidents involving ghost guns. These firearms pose a very real threat to our communities; they are un­trace­able and those who possess and distribute these wea­pons are intentionally violating the gun laws we have in place in Massachusetts,” said Ryan in a prepared statement released on Tues­day. “In Middlesex [County], we will continue to use every tool available to us, from en­forcement and prosecution to working at a legislative level to close the existing loopholes that allow those without a gun license to possess the tools to make ‘do-it-yourself’ firearms.”

Police are not saying whe­ther the handgun recovered at the Washing­ton Street crime scene, where the weapon was reportedly found shattered on a bedroom floor following a violent Feb. 20 confrontation that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old Cambridge man, is connected to the recent raids in Burlington and Woburn.

“Specifically how the fire­arm is connected to the shooting remains under investigation,” local and state officials explained yes­terday.

Washington Street resident Tyler Oli­vier, whose mother resides in a ranch-style home by the corner of Washington Street and Car­lena Ter­race, reportedly shot and killed Cam­bridge resident Mussie Miyaro af­ter confronting at least two masked men who broke in­to the basement of his parent’s residence at around 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Olivier, who was shot in the stomach during the deadly exchange, insists he acted in self-defense after disarming at least one of the home invaders and using the weapon to return fire. Au­thorities have char­ged the 26-year-old with illegal possession of a fire­arm and assault and battery with a dangerous wea­pon in connection to the double-shooting, in which at least six rounds were allegedly fired from multiple firearms.

The local man is being held on $50,000 cash bail.

Though investigators are not saying whether the in­cidents are connected, four days after that Washington Street home invasion, Mass. State Police detectives, join­ed by Woburn Police and agents from the federal Alcohol, To­bacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Bu­reau, raided a Totman Drive residence in connection to a “firearms manufacturing and trafficking investigation.”

Arrested at the scene was 32-year-old Vincent Johns for possession of a firearm without a license and trafficking firearms.

“At the residence, investigators seized a 3D printer, multiple 3D printed ‘Glock’ style pistol frames, 3D printed magazine/feeding devices, several gun parts and tools used for manufacturing of firearms. Po­lice also located a quantity of pills stamped Xanax be­lieved to be counterfeit ‘pressed’ pills, and binding agents used in the manufacture process for pressed pills,” Ryan and Mass. State Police Colonel John Main Jr. revealed in a joint statement on Tuesday.

With his arrest leading to an early February raid of a Brentwood Lane home in Burlington, where several ghost guns were purportedly seized, 37-year-old Wo­burn resident Sean O’Con­nor faces a battery of illegal weapons possession charges after he was alleg­edly pulled over by Mass. State Police on Feb. 9 in Wil­mington for driving erratically.

Police say during the traffic stop, the arresting Mass. State Police Trooper spotted a gun magazine in plain sight and subsequently re­covered at least one loaded handgun from the vehicle.

“During the stop, the trooper ob­served an ammu­nition magazine and the subsequent investigation re­vealed that the driver was in possession of a loaded 9mm Glock-style firearm with no serial number, com­monly known as a ghost gun, along with magazines and ammunition for an AR-15 rifle,” law enforcement officials stated yesterday.

Though the Feb. 9 traffic stop eventually resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a Brentwood Lane residence in Burling­ton, authorities are not say­ing whether the owner of that home is facing criminal charges.

Police say multiple “Glock-style ghost guns,” along with other frames and “com­ponents of uncompleted handguns and AR-15 style rifles,” were recovered at the Bur­lington home. Also seized from the scene were tools believed to be used to fabricate those parts.

O’Connor, originally arres­ted for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended li­cense, is being held without bail following his arraignment on the following additional charges:

• possession of a firearm without a license,

• possession of a large ca­pacity feeding device,

• improper storage of a firearm,

• carrying a loaded fire­arm without a license,

• carrying a large capa­city fire­arm,

• possession of a large ca­pacity feeding device,

• possession of a firearm without a license, subsequent offense,

• and possession of am­munition without a license.

The Woburn resident, who is next due in court on March 31, is being held in pretrial custody after being declared “a dangerous person” at a hearing in Wo­burn District Court last Friday.

