WILMINGTON — “It is with great sadness that we announce the line-of-duty death of Trooper Thomas W. Devlin, 58, who passed away today from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a motorist two years ago,” the Massachusetts State Police announced.
On the afternoon of July 26, 2018, Trooper Devlin, while on patrol out of the State Police-Concord Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 3 in Billerica. While he was outside of his cruiser, he was struck by another motorist and suffered severe injuries.
The driver of the vehicle that struck him, a Haverhill man, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.
Trooper Devlin underwent many surgeries, and Sept. 3, 2020, after a courageous battle, he succumbed to those injuries.
“Trooper Thomas Devlin upheld the highest ideals of the Massachusetts State Police: integrity, dedication to duty, and service to others,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason. “He loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him. Above all, he was utterly devoted to his family, and epitomized what it meant to be a loving husband and father. Trooper Devlin was known in the Department for his hard work, his rock solid character, and his commitment to be being a reliable friend, co-worker and public servant — a Trooper who could be counted on by his colleagues and the public. It was in service to the public, in the act of keeping our roads safe, that he gave his last, and the ultimate, sacrifice. We are lesser today for his loss and we will miss his smile.”
Trooper Devlin was a member of the 66th Recruit Training Troop, graduating from the State Police Academy on Dec. 6, 1985. He was assigned for much of his career to the Concord Barracks.
He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy, his sons Matthew and Paul, and his daughters Rachel and Hannah.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
