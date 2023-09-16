WILMINGTON — The Select Board meeting on Monday night opened with a moment of silence in recognition of the lives lost on 9/11 and a few specific former town employees who passed away recently.
The board received communications that night relating to Princeton Properties, voting precincts, traffic lights, and the Wildwood oil spill.
Town Manager Jeff Hull wrote to the board regarding the request to amend the memo of agreement and Board of Appeals order of conditions for Princeton Properties. He informed the board that 108 units would still be counted towards the town’s affordable units. Hull also wrote to the representative on behalf of Princeton Properties indicating the request was granted.
A memo from Town Clerk Liz Lawrenson notified the board that the recommendation to change the voting location for precincts three and four would be to use the high school.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi let the board know the traffic lights foundation work would start shortly on the traffic lights at the Public Safety Building. The last piece would be installed in December.
The board also received two memos from attorney Mark Reich where he notified the two parties involved in the Wildwood School oil spill, North Atlantic Services and Sprague Operating Resources, that the town would be pursuing a claim for damages. In the case of Sprague Operating Resources, Hull said Reich’s letter was a follow-up to their claim the spill wasn’t Sprague’s responsibility.
They took no action on a request made by Frank West to share the town manager performance evaluation form with the town manager screening committee. Greg Bendel proposed this didn’t need to be voted upon, and also suggested the board would likely create a new evaluation form with the new town manager.
West replied saying that he wanted to give the screening committee a tool to use in their search for the new town manager. Bendel said the committee was welcome to any document they would like from the board without a vote.
Chair DePalma also said this document had already been shared for the committee’s use.
They approved requests to conduct the annual Horribles Parade on Oct. 29, Fall Fest on the town common on Sept. 30, and a blood drive in the municipal parking lot and 4th of July building on Nov. 4.
They also approved a license to sell Christmas Trees to the Wilmington Methodist Church and the Boy Scouts along with a request to place lawn signs on the town common to publicize Wilmington/Tewksbury United Methodist Church’s Harvest and Holly Fair.
A request was made to hold a car wash on behalf of WHS boys soccer at the municipal parking lot on Sept. 8, 2024. Hull suggested that the board take this under advisement due to potential construction in that area for the new town hall/school administration building.
Kevin Caira proposed that they look at other locations for car washes. DePalma shared that Public Buildings Superintendent George Hooper OK’d the use of the Public Buildings Department lot for car washes during construction at the municipal parking lot. The board voted to approve the request in this new location, should the applicant accept the change of location.
In public comment, Mike McCoy asked the town manager to consider expanding the scope of the ARPA funds set aside to assist businesses in town affected by COVID-19 so that his application for his own business could be accepted.
He explained he tried to rent out the restaurant building but had two different tenants during the pandemic whom he had to evict for not paying rent.
Kevin MacDonald commented about the potential cost to the town if it is sued for taking Sciarappa Farm by eminent domain, which he suggested may be up to $30 million. DePalma replied the town thoroughly discussed the positives and negatives before moving forward with the attempted purchase.
In announcements, Bendel highlighted a celebration of Library Director Tina Stewart’s 50 years of service at the library on Friday Sept. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m., inviting residents to join.
The Salute to Service that night honored the victims and heroes whose lives were lost on 9/11/01.
The board’s next meeting will be on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.