WILMINGTON — More than 30 Wilmington Youth Hockey parents and community members attended the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreation Facility Committee meeting this past Monday night to show support around a potential ice rink facility in Wilmington.
The main topic of discussion for the committee regarded an update after several conversations with Ristuccia Memorial Arena owner Richard Gallant. Gallant bought the Ristuccia ice rink in 2019.
Ice Rink Committee Chair Mark DiGiovanni shared that the committee typically inquires annually with Gallant to see if he’s opened to working with the town. In the past few months, he’s indicated interest to DiGiovanni in discussing the rink with them.
DiGiovanni expressed some of the ideas from a meeting in April with Gallant, Town Manager Jeff Hull, Select Board member Kevin Caira, and himself where they explored the town’s interest in a potential second sheet of ice. At this meeting, Gallant also mentioned that he’d be reviewing the property, the current rink, and the feasibility of a second rink.
With the committee conveying their interest, Gallant moved forward with this review and reached out for another meeting in July.
During the July meeting, the group walked through the existing space and reviewed the current conceptual plans. DiGiovanni described how the tour went through the lobby, the snack shack area, the offices, and the TV interview rooms, and at that point they reviewed the conceptual drawing. After that, they walked around the facility including the locker rooms, old equipment storage space, the old Bruins locker room, the skate sharpening area, the physical therapy tub, the training room, the existing gym, and the old track and containers of equipment outside.
DiGiovanni included that the presentation for the meeting invitees showed two separate entrances. The existing rink would be renovated, and there’d be a new rink towards the front of the building connecting in a T. The new rink wouldn’t have as much seating, but there would be a balcony area added.
Gallant’s current concept planned to the new rink for smaller teams and the existing rink for high school games or other significant events. He suggested that the market rate of renting the sheets would remain about the same as the market rate charged to the town currently.
Hull shared with the committee that he’d detailed to Gallant some of the process going forward with his plans, including providing site plans to the Planning Board, seeking out the Director of Planning and Conservation, and considering elements like stormwater management and other by-law requirements.
Then, there’d be concerns from the fire department and the Conservation Commission to consider before the Community Development Technical Review team looked over the plans.
DiGiovanni stressed that Gallant seemed to be interested in working with the town to have the new rink up by the 2023-2024 hockey season, even hearing about the town’s process for approval.
However, the committee members shared desire to see their separate plans move forward. Caira reminded residents that they’d narrowed their site selections down to the Whitfield Site, Salem Street site, Town Hall site, and the Recycling Site near the Woburn line.
“It doesn’t stop our goal of researching a location or putting out a request for information,” he said.
Caira suggested that they continue with both ideas open and see how it turns out.
DiGiovanni next said that the town require a promise of ice time preference should they go with Gallant’s plan. He saw that Gallant was professional, authentic, and eager to work with them, and that this might be an olive branch to the town.
“We all want to see the program do well and grow and be successful,” he said.
Their top priority with any ice rink would be to hold as much ice time as possible in order to satisfy the program needs for Wilmington Youth Hockey and both girls and boys hockey programs at the high school.
Robert Peterson Jr., another committee member, pointed out that Gallant surely knows the site better than the town does, but also that it seems like a tight fit for two rinks and enough parking.
“[Gallant] probably knows what he’s up against,” he continued.
He suggested that there may be special permits required in order to make this site work. As for the other sites in mind, he didn’t see two rinks fitting at any of those either.
Committee member Steven Doherty recognized the folks in the audience who’ve been patient with the WYH program, which for the past three years has had to rent ice at five different rinks, including very limited time at Ristuccia.
In their current time, they mostly receive whatever ice is left, putting 6-year-olds on the ice until 9 p.m. and 12-year-olds until 10 p.m. He described the program as desperate and struggling to keep hockey players whose parents are dissatisfied with ice time.
The committee then opened up space for public comment.
Mike Newhouse shared his son’s experience in WYH, where up until age 16 he has never played a game at Ristuccia. He recalled the situation that happened with the previous rink owner who promised in writing to transfer Wilmington the title of the rink and then sold it to Gallant instead. He urged the committee to move forward with developing a separate rink and perhaps use Ristuccia as a temporary solution.
Another resident spoke to the sense of community that’s built with the Learn to Play program and then ripped apart when parents are upset with how late 6-year-olds are on the ice.
“We’ve had a pretty bad track record for this rink… I just don’t see that being a benefit to the community,” he said. “The only incentive with [Ristuccia’s proposal] is that it can be done in one year.”
Other residents seemed to favor a situation where Wilmington would have some control in the business as a guarantee of ice time.
One commenter brought up the fact that the committee hadn’t made much progress in building a rink, as they were still in the same place that they were about three years ago.
The committee in return asked Hull when he thought his office could have the request for information ready. Hull offered a timeline of after the Special Town Meeting in November. Instead, the committee thought to use the RFI from Wellesley’s rink as an example and start writing up parts of the RFI themselves.
Committee member Dan Ardito spoke out in favor of moving forward with Gallant.
“He’s not just here to make money,” he said. “He talked about a memo of understanding to give the town the ice they need.”
He questioned how the town could move forward with its own plan without stringing Gallant along. A resident asked in response how having too many sheets of ice could possibly hurt the town.
Caira replied that the committee should report that the town is keeping its options open. They proposed indicating a willingness to work with Gallant for the short term and recognizing that he’d still have the opportunity for other business down the road if he goes forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.