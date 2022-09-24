WILMINGTON — The latest Wilmington Select Board meeting included presentations of the 168 Lowell St. affordable unit lottery, communications and requests, and the town manager’s performance evaluation.
Kristen Costa, the lottery agent for 168 Lowell St., explained the process for the lottery and asked the board to grant the chair the ability to execute the agreement on behalf of the board. The agreement would specify restriction of resale, the initial sale price, and what else can and can’t happen with the affordable units.
The lottery, she described, is picked after applications are processed for eligibility and entered in. Local residents will be placed in the pool for the three local preference units and the separate pool for the other two units, while everyone else will only be in the pool for the two units. Each applicable applicant will receive a ballot number. Then, the numbers will be pulled, and the final list will be adjusted with preference to larger household sizes.
Kevin Caira commented that it seems unfair to preference larger households. Costa shared that she often receives as few as 10 eligible applicants. She also described situations where she has to go to the backup list.
“The chances are slim but not none [that a single person could win the lottery],” she said.
The board voted to approve the chair’s authority to execute the agreement.
Town Manager Jeff Hull briefly introduced the articles for the special Town Meeting warrant: two similar articles seeking funds for the senior center and the town hall/school administration building.
He then shared his own letter to the board on the most recent senior center building committee meeting, where they considered recommendations for trimming the cost but narrowed them down to using a different patio surface and possibly scrapping the emergency generator. Another note to the board from Hull shared the receipt of additional grant funds to go toward the Frank Kelly track.
Caira wrote to the board reporting on the town hall/school admin building committee, which received an estimate of more than $37 million with or without WCTV equipment. This reflected the OPM’s services, architecture, design, construction, IT, and more services, along with an adjustment for inflation.
The board received a flyer from Samantha Cavanaugh informing them of the 7th annual Substance Abuse Candlelight Vigil on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. on the town common. There was also a letter from Bryan Perry with an update on Munis, the new invoicing system.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi wrote to the board detailing efforts taken related to vehicular speed on Nichols Street, onto which Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell added. O’Connell shared that part of the issue with statistical analysis for the area is that the RMV would make the speed limit reflect the average of 32.7mph, which could increase the speed limits. Magaldi’s other note shared progress in spending ARPA funds.
The board included a letter written to Michael Busby, for 79 Nichols St., with all of their feedback and resident comments they received about the proposed project. Hull said that the town had yet to receive any response to this letter.
They approved all of the requests received: The Recreation Commission’s annual Horribles Parade for Oct. 30; Wilmington Methodist Church and Boy Scout Troop 56 licenses to sell Christmas trees; executing the agreement with the AFSCME; executing the Memorandum of Agreement with WCTV; lighting the town common pink in October for breast cancer awareness; a carwash for WHS girls lacrosse in April; and signs to be put up on the town common for the Harvest and Holly Fair and the Shredding Event.
In the town manager’s evaluation, each board member’s comments were combined into a single report, which the board just received that night. They rated this past year for Hull in categories including but not limited to quality of work, quantity of work, planning and organizations, communication, dependability, delegation, work attitude, use of sick time and time off, and leadership.
Overall, he was scored as “meets expectations” and he received constructive criticism mostly indicating that he could probably delegate and communicate more. One board member rated him down for rarely taking time off.
They also identified priorities for the town manager moving forward such as the fire substation, recruitment of businesses, conservative budget approach, communicating with residents, reviewing priorities, and how to handle appointments to various commissions.
Hull responded, reasoning that he might disagree with the board sometimes and his use of vacation time was compliant with his contract. Caira suggested that the manager meet less frequently than monthly with the department heads as a way to save time.
The Salute to Service that night went to US Coast Guard veteran Brian Wetzler, a Wilmington resident who graduated in 1985 and became an air sea helicopter pilot after attending the naval academy.
The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.
