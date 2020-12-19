WILMINGTON — All year round, the Wilmington Food Pantry is dedicated to helping those in need within the community. Located on Chestnut Street, the food pantry is funded by the Wilmington Community Fund and provides food products on a bimonthly basis.
With the holidays rapidly approaching, the Wilmington Food Pantry is continuing to accept donations and disperse food supplies in order to give back to those in need.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the food pantry has ceased volunteer opportunities for the time being. Additionally, they are operating through a “drive-up” system of distribution, in order to assure safety to both recipients and workers.
In terms of donations, the Wilmington Food Pantry is currently accepting items such as paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, disinfectant wipes), cleaning products, hand soap, hand sanitizer, tuna fish, jams/jellies, rice, instant potatoes, canned fruit/applesauce, mayonnaise, ketchup, relish, canned protein-rich items like beef stew, chili or Sloppy Joes, cereal, oatmeal, juice boxes, tea, coffee, brownie mix, cake mix, muffin mix, children's snacks, canned pasta (Spaghettios, Chef Boyardi), canned vegetables (corn, peas, mixed vegetables, etc.), canned soup, Ramen, pasta, spaghetti sauce, mac and cheese, and peanut butter.
Donations can be dropped off in donation bins located in Market Basket and Lucci’s, as well as during limited drop-off times on Saturdays. Currently, drop-off hours are between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. each Saturday.
To learn more about the Wilmington Food Pantry, including how to donate and apply for assistance, visit the pantry’s page on the Wilmington Community Fund’s website: http://www.commfund.org/food-pantry.html.
