WILMINGTON — The search to replace Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Staff Development Brian Reagan has begun. Reagan had previously announced his intention to leave the district at the end of this year.
According to Superintendent of Schools Glenn Brand at a School Committee meeting on April 8, the search committee gathered on that morning (April 8) with Director of Human Resources Andrea Stern-Armstrong.
“They have met at least once, maybe twice virtually,” said Brand, noting that the candidate pool currently has more than 40 members and that the selection process for interview offers is ongoing.
“For the most part we’re on course,” Brand said. “We had to adjust it slightly, as I’m sure you can imagine and appreciate.”
The first interviews were slated to begin last week.
“Of course I’ll keep you apprised of this as we move forward,” Brand said to the School Committee.
Brand also updated the committee on the search for a Principal for the West Intermediate School. According to Brand, the search committee had been formed prior to the district-wide disruption and shift to virtual meetings. He said the committee has not been slowed by this change.
“Their work resembles exactly what would have happened,” he stated.
Brand stated that the group identified three candidates to move forward, though one of these three finalists took position in another district. He named the two remaining candidates as Paula Jones and Edward Foster.
Virtual site visits to Wilmington were scheduled with each of these candidates for April 9. Virtual site visits to the candidates’ home districts were in the process of being scheduled at the time of the meeting.
Committee member Jay Samaha noted that he would like to ensure future search committees have more complete representation from middle school and high school teachers, a concern with which Brand said he agreed.
