WILMINGTON — Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand initiated conversation at the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night around school reopening fully in-person as soon as this spring.
He started by reminding the community that Wilmington and many other districts have formed their operations around the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s guidelines that were created early fall 2020.
“To this point in time, with the exception of transportation guidance, no changes have been made [to those],” he said.
This was to say that the fall 2020 guidelines will still have to be followed going forward with reopening plans.
The only update he just received from DESE is that buses are no longer restricted to 50 percent capacity but still required to maintain as much distancing as possible for students. The previous conditions made it impossible for Wilmington to transport all students who take the bus to and from school on any single day.
Brand explained this is one of many reasons that the district had to choose the hybrid model under previous guidance.
He reassured the committee that he shares the desire with much of the community for students to return to in-person learning as soon as possible, which is why they’ll consider reducing the physical distancing for students. He shared some data that said less than 10 percent of United States COVID-19 cases are among people age 5-17, in-person learning hasn’t caused much transmission, and that six feet versus three feet distancing makes little difference.
However, they still have to adhere to at least three feet distance minimum per safety recommendations.
Town data is also improving on COVID-19, he went on to say, with numbers trending down since January, a 3.2 percent positivity rate, and little in school spread. Brand said they’re also taking into account how students are struggling with their well-being, engagement, depression, school refusal, absenteeism, abuse, neglect, and other issues that would require referral to community agencies.
The superintendent explained that going forward with planning will involve careful consideration of logistics, program adjustments, and personnel needs.
“Because we’re having this conversation doesn’t mean that anything changes in the schoolhouse in terms of realities right now,” he continued.
A large area of concern of his is with lunch, where students have to keep a 6-foot distance in order to take off their masks and eat. Other things like doubling class sizes, mask breaks, transportation, and recess may create new personnel needs.
He mentioned next steps including collecting data on willingness to return to in-person learning full time, assessing buildings and classrooms, and reopening negotiations with the Wilmington Teachers’ Association.
Jay Samaha shared his support for safe in-person learning, but wondered how students in cohort C who want to return to in-person will fit in. Brand said that the data collection on family preference will help them determine that and possibly require additional staff if there’s a lot of support.
M. J. Byrnes suggested some creative ideas to make returning to in person learning possible, specifically prioritizing certain students like the youngest students and seniors.
“I’d hate to see something fail simply because we think we’re in a state of normalcy when we really aren’t,” she said.
She shared she’s in favor of controlled reopening knowing that any transition impacts learning. Other creative ideas suggested by the committee were to use outdoor space and to let some grade levels start school earlier than others.
The committee maintained that adding more students requires being more rigorous in following distancing, hygiene, and mask-wearing guidelines.
“We can only do this if it’s safe and really adhering to guidance,” David Ragsdale said.
Jenn Bryson suggested getting a head start on any actions that could make the process faster, even following the timeline that Brand provided. His expectation would be to start collecting data through March 3, reassess the impact on families in the week of March 1, report back to the committee on March 10, and for the School Committee to make a decision either March 17 or March 24.
They made a motion to allow Bryson to send a letter that week to the WTA to set up a meeting.
“I think it’s worth requesting to start negotiations now,” said Jo Newhouse.
They agreed the data that they would need to bring to the renegotiations of the Memorandum of Agreement would be in by the next two weeks. They also said an executive session would be set up to determine what specific elements would need to be renegotiated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.