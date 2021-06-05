WILMINGTON — The School Committee voted to accept Wilmington Educational Foundation grants and received detailed updates on seniors, special education, and summer school at their meeting last Wednesday night.
The approved funds from WEF totaled about $6,000 to go toward technology.
Wilmington High School senior Owen Surette gave an update as the senior student representative. He shared that prom was a big hit with a great turnout. He also mentioned a virtual spelling bee that helped bring together seniors and their teachers. He was looking forward to upcoming senior events like the tour of elementary schools, the National Honor Society ceremony, and the senior banquet.
He was able to remain positive about this year helping seniors to learn self-motivation, problem-solving, independence, and creativity.
“This unique experience gave the seniors and everybody else a chance to learn… to see the world in a different way.”
The committee recognized the resiliency of these seniors and wished them congratulations.
For the Superintendent’s Report, Dr. Glenn Brand explained that Wilmington had met the Special Education requirements in a number of areas, including graduation and dropout rates for students with disabilities. He also said that candidate pools were being narrowed down for a Coordinator of Special Education and a Social Emotional Learning and Family Engagement Specialist.
Jay Samaha asked if they would be grant-funded positions. Brand answered that grant funding would cover these roles next year, but there may be the desire to make these positions full fixtures in the future budget.
After that, Life Skills Special Education teacher Diana Hill presented the Virtual Special Olympics events for this year. Instead of holding in-person events, the Special Olympics made videos for at-home game days.
The PowerPoint that Hill prepared invited students to participate by going through the slides and clicking on a google form to submit their times. It guided students through 10, 50, or 100 meter dashes; standing long jumps; softball or tennis ball throws; and then other optional activities like a shuttle run, push ups, plans, squats, vertical jumps, and bouncing a ball on a racket.
Hill said that 27 students in Wilmington registered: 13 at the West Intermediate; 10 at the high school; two at the North Intermediate; one at Shawsheen, and one at Wildwood. All of the students who entered times would receive participation medals in the mail.
The committee thanked her for all of her time and effort supporting these students. Hill responded to say that she does it because she loves it, and she loves seeing the Special Olympics pictures afterward.
Next, they approved the reception of a $2,500 grant from the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. The money would be put towards acquiring iPads for 6th-8th grade students.
M. J. Byrnes asked Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott if there would be any interest in obtaining augmented reality goggles in the district. Elliott mentioned that she would reach out to a contact from her former district, which had piloted the goggles, for more information.
Elliott then reported on summer academy enrollment. She said that they had hired all of the elementary teachers and a program director for elementary and secondary grades, with most staff being from Wilmington. She also announced that all of the students who applied for elementary grades kindergarten through fifth grade were accepted.
The elementary program will be held at the Shawsheen school for all grades, Monday through Thursday, with two sections each of kindergarten and first grade, and one section each of grades two through five.
For secondary grade levels, she said she’s been working with principals Ms. Peters and Dr. Quirk to plan and assess the student needs before they determine staffing. Melissa Plowman asked what criteria would be used in this regard, and Elliott said that students at risk of failing or who are just barely passing would be identified. From there, they can cover the courses where most students need help with offerings in both morning and afternoon sessions.
David Ragsdale wanted to confirm if students will be in the same grade this summer as they were this year, which Elliot did confirm. Samaha asked what COVID-19 guidance will be like, and she answered that this would be the same as the school year as well.
The last item for the committee was to assign two members to the nursing negotiations subcommittee, for which Jesse Fennelly and Jay Samaha volunteered.
In subcommittee reports, Plowman shared that WEF is seeking more volunteers and board members, and Assistant Superintendent Paul Ruggerio said that the school admin building project had selected a firm for the site design.
The next School Committee meeting will be on June 9 at 7 p.m.
