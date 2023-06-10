Where once grog had flowed and music played could have been condos but for the actions of a few Wilmington residents.
50 years ago, the Wilmington Town Meeting voted to take the Harnden Tavern for purposes of historical preservation.
This Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m., the town will celebrate the taking of the tavern, one half-century ago.
A developer had purchased the property in 1972 following the death of the previous owner, Dr. Charles Rounds. Seeking to build condos, the developer at one point took out a demolition permit for the tavern. He intended to use the possibility of demolition as a bargaining chip to block opposition to the condos.
But his plan backfired. The Town Meeting action stopped him cold, taking the tavern by eminent domain. What is curious about this is that the taking itself is historic, one of if not the first use of a new 1972 state law. (See story, May 23 Town Crier, online at www.HomeNewsHere.com)
The Georgian-style house was built in 1770 by Jacob Jones. There is reference on a 1772 deed for “Jones’ new house.” A year later, it became the home of Joshua and Sarah (Cornell) and their three children. Three more were born at their new home.
The Harnden family had been in the area for over 100 years. Long before Wilmington was established, Richard Harnden had settled in northwest Reading, about a mile north of the Ipswich River. That site became part of the new town of Wilmington in 1730.
Joshua, John, Joseph and Benjamin Harnden were the sons of John and Mary Harnden. The family had lost four children in an epidemic in 1737. Only Joseph, an infant, had survived. Two new sons, John, born in 1738, and Joshua, 1740, were given the names of their deceased brothers. Benjamin was born in 1741.
These four Harnden brothers all fought at Concord on April 19, 1775, two as Minutemen, two in the militia company. All four had been in Wilmington’s militia company. On March 9, 1775, John and Benjamin were selected to serve as Minutemen. On April 18, they marched in the Minuteman company led by Capt. Cadwallader Ford. John Harnden was the lieutenant; he became captain after the action at Concord.
Joshua and Joseph Harnden were both in the militia company led by Capt. Timothy Walker. Joshua was the company sergeant. He later held leadership roles in various militia units during 1776. He eventually became a colonel in the militia.
Joseph Harnden died of illness on Christmas Eve, 1775 while serving at the star fort in Cambridge.
It was in 1795 that the Harnden home became a tavern. Col. Harnden made some changes. In her booklet, Harnden Tavern Tales, Alice Hathaway Dillaway wrote that the eastern front parlor was used as the “ordinary,” where Col. Harnden served grog and meals. Mrs. Dillaway told of a legend that the fire in the hearth was never allowed to go out in 30 years. Travelers would be attracted by the warm glow in the windows.
Joseph Harnden became the resident fiddler in the tavern. He was probably the son of Joseph Harnden, who died in 1774. Entertainment and dancing would take place in the west bedroom on the second floor.
Col. Joshua Harnden died in 1807. The tavern would remain in the family until the death of his widow Sarah in 1816. It would then be sold to Dr. Silas Brown in 1818. It remained in his family for 125 years.
This writer plans to attend.
