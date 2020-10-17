WILMINGTON — Halloween is just around the corner, and many worry that it will look a lot different this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing. However, with adherence to the CDC guidelines, Wilmington is doing what they can to have a fun and safe Halloween once again.
The Wilmington Recreation Department was able to answer a few questions regarding Halloween of 2020.
Karen Campbell, Recreation Director, commented that they “don’t dictate trick or treating.”
However, her department had spoken to the Board of Health, particularly Director of Public Health Shelly Newhouse, and they deemed that “trick or treating could be a safe activity, so long as people follow proper guidelines, such as hand sanitizing, only going to houses you know, wear face masks, and socially distance.”
Trick or treating for the Town of Wilmington is still open for residents to partake in if they choose to do so, as long as they are healthy, feel safe, and follow proper guidelines.
Campbell additionally said that Halloween “is on Saturday this year,” noting that other towns had pushed back their Halloween dates. She advised that most people trick or treat between the hours of 6 - 8 p.m.
In terms of Wilmington’s annual Horribles Parade, that has been cancelled for the year 2020.
According to Campbell, “this is not the year to be gathering thousands of people together at once.”
Additionally, Starbucks at Wilmington Crossing will be open for trick or treaters on Oct. 31 this year from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
In a statement, Starbucks said, “Candy will be placed in a bag with clean, sanitized gloved hands and sealed. Gloved and masked baristas will be there to greet and give out goodie bags.”
Starbucks is located at 271 Main St. in Wilmington.
For teenage residents, or anyone looking for a good scare, the popular Witch’s Woods attraction opened up on Oct. 2, and is open for frights while still following proper CDC guidelines. Tickets are being sold online and in advance only. Parties are limited to 10 people and guests are given 30 minutes to explore the Woods and all of its attractions. Witch’s Woods can be located at the Nashoba Valley Ski Area.
Despite everything that has been happening this year, Wilmington and its surrounding areas are doing everything they can to ensure that Halloween is celebrated in an enjoyable and safe way. Halloween in Wilmington is being observed on Oct. 31 this year.
Have a fun and safe Halloween!
