WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen shared their thoughts on the proposed 2023 fiscal year budget during their meeting on Monday night. Town Manager Jeff Hull opened the conversation referencing the gross increase of town budget by 4.83 percent from this year. He explained that some of the changes were simply due to auditors recommending more transparency than usual, and others were related to costs of services going up.
Another area of increase was in the budget for students attending the Shawsheen Tech, which they thought would only increase by 10 percent but was increasing by 20 percent. Finance Director Bryan Perry said that this amount was a surprise that came in just last week.
Kevin Caira asked if they expected this number to increase even more. Hull replied that he wouldn’t expect it to go higher. He also said that there is a limit to the number of students from Wilmington that the Tech would potentially accept. Judy O’Connell calculated that it costs the town $16,000 per student per year to go to the Tech.
Perry also reminded the town about their commitments to fulfill retirement, Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB), and upcoming capital projects like the senior center and the new Wildwood school. He said that the town could be on the threshold of reaching a triple A bond rating, but this would only be determined at the time they go to borrow money. As far as free cash, they like being able to turn at least five percent of the budget into free cash with balance revenue, if not more.
Hull went on to mention that this year their projected revenue base is conservatively $125 million.
Chair Lilia Maselli was confused by Wilmington Public Schools’ enrollment decreasing while the budget for the school department is increasing by 2.5 percent. Perry simply answered that he believed it had to do with specialization of staffing. Maselli later suggested using a survey or bringing the idea to the school board to learn more about why enrollment is falling.
O’Connell asked for more information on what services were included in contractual services budgets increasing. Hull named the cost of heating and oil and police use of body cams where they’re signing a service agreement. O’Connell also suggested revisiting the idea of a Wilmington ambulance service as a revenue source.
Greg Bendel wondered if taking from free cash would hurt their borrowing rate. Perry answered to say that they plan to keep $18 million in reserves, meeting auditors’ recommendations of keeping 15 percent of the operating budget in free cash, while also alleviating the burden of payment from residents.
He added that the ratings review has a high regard for Wilmington’s financial revenues and flexibility for unforeseen challenges.
Bendel then asked Hull to clarify whether lessening the OPEB contribution would give money back to residents, and Hull answered that it would only bring the leftover funds back to the town’s reserves.
Caira reminded Hull that he hadn’t sent a request to the board asking them to specify their priorities for funding this year. He also questioned a few line items for Perry to explain: assessor’s office software, backlog of data collection, salary adjustments, and retirements. Hull mentioned that last year there were 13 total retirements, and this year there were already 16 or 17.
Hull went on to say that the budget is intended to cover unanticipated circumstances. They could do their best, but there would always be situations that they haven’t planned for in the budget.
Caira also noticed that there was a new service dog in the Police Department and asked how it was acquired. Hull explained that the service dog was paid for by a donation from a church to be used for public safety purposes, having spoken with Police Chief Joe Desmond.
