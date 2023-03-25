WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Select Board received questions from a group of third grade Girl Scout Brownies along with updates from the Economic Development Committee, communications, and various requests to approve.
The first group that came before the board was a group of Girl Scout Brownies in the third grade. Their Girl Scout leaders mentioned that the group was working on their Democracy for Brownies journey and talking about things like property taxes, spot zoning, and sources of information.
The girls asked the board for updates on town projects including the Butters Row Bridge and the Wildwood School. Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town is working with the state to replace and widen the bridge as part of a larger project to improve Main Street from Route 62 to the Woburn line. He also mentioned that the MSBA process may include creating a new school on the site of the current Wildwood School or a new site, or renovating an existing school.
One of the girls asked about retirees paying taxes, and Hull described how taxes are based on property values, with reductions permitted by law.
In response to a question about the ability to have a splash pad in town, Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell said there were concerns about cleanliness and health along with possible water bans. O’Connell also answered a question about the ice rink at Rotary Park where she said that the temperature needs to be cold enough to keep the ice frozen consistently.
She told the Brownies that the board is a group of volunteers charged with seeing that the town government is done lawfully and representing residents’ interests.
The girls even asked questions the board couldn’t answer — such as why we don’t give the native peoples their land back.
Their troop leaders asked the board about their typical questions from residents. O’Connell provided examples of different concerns from residents such as the environment, safety, and the MBTA. Regarding the best part of the role on the board, O’Connell named community engagement and volunteerism as part of it. Greg Bendel answered that they have the ability to approve fun things like the tree lighting and the Santa Parade.
Lastly, O’Connell told the Brownies they can do anything they want but also spoke of the importance of treating those with whom you disagree with mutual respect anyway.
Economic Development Committee Chair Mike Champoux, along with Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich, presented updates to the board from their marking initiative efforts. Champoux reminded the board of the Local Rapid Recovery Program started in 2021 to help local businesses recover from the impacts of COVID-19.
This led to a survey wherein Wilmington businesses identified a preference for a shared marketing campaign. With $50,000 of ARPA funds, a request for proposal issued in May of 2022 helped them hire Stirling Brandworks, who worked with town officials, business owners, and residents to create a brand.
Gingrich displayed the landing page for all of the marketing campaign elements including several videos, a Canva link to pre-made social media templates, and other resources for businesses. There was also a contact form to reach the Economic Development Committee. The slogan used was “it starts here” with the words community, tradition, innovation, and opportunity trading places with “it.”
On top of what’s provided, they saw an opportunity to customize with businesses and add more onto the created brand.
Moving forward, Stirling Brandworks would be leading a paid ad campaign on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the town, which would be promoted through media and in person.
Gingrich said, “Our goal is to support local businesses with marketing to get more folks into the storefronts and attract more businesses like restaurants and experiential retail.”
Champoux added that ideally the town’s businesses would get on board and participate in the brand identity for their own and for the town’s benefit.
Kevin Caira asked about the price of the ad campaign, which Gingrich said is $10,000 total out of the planning department budget.
Gingrich suggested that they could report back to the board with the results of their ad campaign. Another of the Economic Development Committee members brought up an idea that couldn’t be funded, and O’Connell suggested they bring items to the board to see if they can make them happen.
Hull wrote a memo to the board that night covering recent updates to non-school buildings, such as the focus on the Harnden Tavern gutters and handicap accessible platform. The EPA, as part of their community involvement plan (CIP), sent a memo describing the end of the comment period on the CIP and the collection of gap data.
Governor Maura Healey informed the board of proposed $400 million for Chapter 90 funding. The board also received confirmation that they were in interim compliance with the DHCD for housing choice until 2025.
They voted in favor of the COLA increase to five percent. They approved the use of town spaces related to requests from WPS CATS to put up signs, Sons of Italy to hold a diaper drive thru donation event, Jr. WOW Club to hold an easter egg hunt, WHS Band Parents to sell coffee and treats at the Memorial Day Parade, lighting the town common blue for Autism Awareness in April, and the farmers market on the Swain Green and Yentile Farms.
In public comments, Frank West invited the board to attend the installation of offices with the Wilmington Minutemen on March 26.
The Salute to Service went to Fire Chief William Cavanaugh III, who served in the US Navy from 2002-2006 where he earned several medals.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for March 27 at 7 p.m.
