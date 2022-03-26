WOBURN — All systems are a “go” for the New Boston Street Bridge connecting North Woburn to Wilmington after decades of being inoperable.
“I have signed the contract,” noted Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin. The bridge is over the MBTA Railroad tracks behind the Anderson Transportation Center.
The low bidder of the construction contract was awarded the contract at a price of $23,549,743 to be paid by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, including some 10 percent more if deemed necessary by the contractor.
The contract was signed by Mayor Galvin and the Mass. DOT with the A. A.Will Corporation of Stoughton given the contract.
The much-needed bridge will be a major connect between Woburn, Wilmington, Reading and other area communities as well as quick access to the Anderson Transportation Center and I-93.
The roadways in the area are also expected to enjoy some relief as cars, tractor-trailers, construction equipment and the like will be kept off city and town streets with a more direct access through the area — an area experiencing unprecedented condo-apartment growth, as well as commercial properties.
According to their report, A.A. Will Corporation does all phases of heat and civil construction. They also boast of being the oldest family-operated construction company in the greater Boston area.
Among their projects are many around Boston Harbor, including buildings like the Boston Garden, as well as Fan Pier and Pier 4.
Oddly enough, while talking millions, the #2 bidder was the Barletta Heavy Division Inc. ($23, 600,000) and #3 MIG Corporation ($23,857,557).
The City of Woburn will also keep its long association with Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. of Watertown in overseeing the site preparation, construction and other needs for the site.
Maps of the future of the area have also been on file with the city for a long period of time.
The old wooden bridge was the subject of a fire in 1972 and inoperable for half a century.
According to earlier documents reported in the Daily Times Chronicle, "The cross sections of the bridge will consist of two 11-foot travel lanes in each direction, 5-foot outside shoulders, and 5.5-foot sidewalks separated by a guardrail. The ENF further explains Improvements to New Boston Street include uniform roadway reconstruction, a new driveway connection, and addition of sidewalks. A typical cross section will consist of two 11-foot travel lanes in each direction, 5-foot outside shoulders, and 5.5-foot sidewalks."
Some 10 bidders on the project extended from $23.5 million to $34.2 million.
Not cheap…
The City of Woburn and the MassDOT’s Highway Division Project Eligibility Notification in the contract dates back to June 14, 2007 when the community and state became serious again over the need for the rebuilding.
In the contract, MassDOT will provide construction oversight on the project.
The City of Woburn, however, is responsible “for any and all design required of the Project, including construction phase services, in accordance with terms and provisions of the Proposed Eligibility Notification.”
The City of Woburn is also going to be responsible for any and all maintenance of the facilities included in the project after the completion of the project.
However, during construction, MassDOT shall be responsible for the total participating contract bid price plus project costs ”up to an including ten percent (10%) for additional work necessary to complete the original scope of he participating work.”
However, there is a provision in the contract that MassDOT that shows that MassDOT was “necessary solely due to MassDOT’s construction oversight as determined solely by MassDOT.”
The actual formal contract was signed by Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin and Acting Chief Engineer Carrie Lavallee, PE for MassDOT.
