WILMINGTON — During Monday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting, the board voted in favor of the recommended sites for the new town hall and school administration building and the new senior center as suggested by their respective committees.
There was first a presentation from Public Buildings Superintendent George Hooper, OPM Dan Pallotta of P3, Designer Lee Morisseette of Dietz & Company, and Designer Philip O’Brien of Johnson Roberts Associates.
Pallotta spoke to the behind the scenes work since their previous presentation to the board, including reviewing the operations, creating space units, and testing different building sizes and shapes into the prospective sites. They studied the four sites again: the Whitfield School, the Swain School, the town hall site at Glen Road, and the St. Dorothy’s site.
The former Swain School site was voted as the top site for the new town hall and school administration building. O’Brien explained the benefits of the location choice, including building size, location in town, and the flatness of the terrain. He assured the audience that there would still be plenty of parking for the high school.
One of the ideas they had in mind for this building was a three-story building that would go up the hill to the area where the current Buzzell Senior Center sits. This would allow the building to act as a retaining wall and provide parking at two different levels.
When Judy O’Connell asked how well this building would fit in the neighborhood, O’Brien assured her that all of the residents’ concerns would be heard.
She also questioned how this might affect uses of the municipal parking lot and flooding concerns. O’Brien said they haven’t reached a design decision whether to keep or remove the proposed green spaces that might interrupt parking. He did say they’d consider a building without a basement.
As for the new senior center, the building committee agreed on the St. Dorothy’s site. Some of the pluses offered by this site according to Morisseette were the flat terrain and flexibility. He also mentioned space for walking trails and pickleball courts in addition to parking and future expansion.
A major point of contention for the board was communication about these meetings and the decisions being made about the two projects. Selectman Greg Bendel asked about the newsletters sent out to residents and where they could be found. Pallotta named the senior center, the senior center’s Facebook page, and P3’s website. Bendel requested these be sent to the Town Crier and other town publications for wider reach.
O’Connell asked them to clarify how the newsletters had been sent out. Pallotta answered they were approved by the respective committees, sent to George Hooper, and then put up on the town website by IT Director John O’Neil. Hull mentioned that the first few newsletters were uploaded all at once. O’Connell said this was unacceptable, stating that the committees hadn’t made progress on trying to increase public outreach.
Kevin Caira questioned how much involvement there was in the site selections from the public. Pallotta responded to say that there was room for public participation at any of these committees’ public meetings, and in fact, no one on either committee ever requested to hold a public forum. Caira himself served on the committee for the new town hall/school admin building.
Hull added that the process for the new high school never included public forums before the site was selected.
Lilia Maselli commented to say that these concerns about newsletters and community involvement should’ve been brought up before that night, especially by the representatives from the board.
Gary DePalma asked whether there was room at the St. Dorothy’s site to potentially add senior housing there.
“That would greatly impact consideration and may violate the rules we were trying to satisfy,” said Moriseette.
He went on to say that this site was identified based on the given criteria, including having a single-story building.
Bendel made a point to ask if there were preliminary design ideas, which both designers confirmed. He also asked Hooper to verify that he asked to hold one of their committee meetings at the senior center, but it had not come to fruition.
Public comment was then allowed. The first two commenters expressed dissatisfaction with the timeline and delay for the senior center.
“We’ve spent four months on due diligence to make sure we’ve picked the right spot,” said Ken Clarkin. “We’re probably occurring a lot of increased instruction costs, possibility out of scope effort on the part of the committees.”
Frank West followed up about how the use of the Swain School area would affect the 4th of July celebration. Hooper said that there would still be plenty of space, a sentiment which Hull shared.
Pallotta established the timeline for a special Town Meeting in the fall, with some wiggle room. It was during the voting section that Bendel proposed moving the timeline up as early as the annual Town Meeting in May. Pallotta responded that the earliest they could possibly do was early July, which Hull said would be too soon before the town’s free cash would return.
Before the votes to approve the sites as recommended, they received the relevant memos on the matter. There were two letters from Hooper on the recommended sites and one from Bendel from the senior center building committee’s selection.
When it came time to vote for each project, each board member stated their opinion before the vote.
“Full disclosure, I advocated for a different location,” said Bendel.
However, he said he would support the senior center motion no matter what. O’Connell also expressed a similar sentiment. While personally she thought the current town hall site would be the best fit, she gave support anyway to get the recommendation to a town vote.
Caira went even further than those two. He cited the Facilities Master Plan recommending the current town hall site, the existing pickleball courts and walking trails, and traffic and parking benefits. He was the only no vote.
The rest of the board agreed to endorse the site recommendation of the senior center building committee and the motion was approved.
For the town hall and school administration building, O’Connell said she respectfully disagreed with the vote of this committee that the Swain School would be the best site. Some of the issues she brought up were traffic, the aesthetic and fit with the neighborhood, and the impact to activities held in the parking lot.
Bendel also shared concerns for the site and building into the hill.
“I trust that these things will be explored,” he said, however.
Caira said he would support this location due to the lack of space in the Roman House and the needs of the school district, although he said he struggled with limitations to the 4th of July celebration.
DePalma said he would not be supporting this vote, citing a lack of support from residents. He voted no on the town hall and school administration building location, although the rest voted in favor, so the motion succeeded.
