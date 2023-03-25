WILMINGTON — Health Director Shelly Newhouse and Dr. Jane Williams came before the Select Board this past Monday night to update them on two new initiatives from the health department.
Newhouse opened by informing the board that the Board of Health received a Public Health Excellence Grant to be shared among their tri-town coalition with Burlington and Lexington. The grant would award their coalition $300,000 annually for the next three years with the opportunity to extend it for another three years after that.
The department was already in the process of a capacity assessment, after which they could create a plan to utilize the funds.
“This is going to help us identify deficiencies and gaps that the public health department can offer to the communities we serve,” Newhouse said.
She also included that all of the towns who received this grant are participating in a similar assessment. The needs assessment is expected to be finished by May, and afterwards the results will be used to make decisions about how to use the funds. The process would also involve presenting their findings to the Department of Public Health.
Initial ideas to use these funds included continuing the work currently provided for by a tobacco control grant along with translation services and an epidemiologist to help with disease outbreaks. Chair Judy O’Connell wondered how the tobacco grant is used. Newhouse said that a Tobacco Inspector provides training to establishments in town to keep owners informed about what products they can and can’t sell legally.
They also complete youth compliance checks to ensure that proper carding is taking place. The same inspector services Wilmington and Lexington and will start working in Burlington, as well.
Newhouse also explained the coalition has a shared services coordinator who administers the grant, while Burlington is the fiscal agent. Additional brainstorming for ideas would take place during their regular meetings.
Town Manager Jeff Hull confirmed that the tri-town agreement has been reviewed by KP Law.
The other initiative Newhouse notified the board of was Wilmington’s selection to participate in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. She played a video which highlighted the ability to collect data and gain a picture of Americans’ health through key trends and emerging issues. Participants would engage in physical exams and interviews where they share their health and eating habits. Afterward, they would be given a token of appreciation.
Newhouse went on to say that 30 random homes in Wilmington will receive an invitation in the mail with instructions for how to register online. They would continue to pursue more houses should any of the 30 decline to participate. Part of the issue will be making sure residents contacted understand that this isn’t a scam. Her plan included notifying residents using social media and local newspapers and working with community groups like WCTV.
O’Connell suggested Newhouse reach out to different community groups such as the senior center, Veterans Services, and the schools to promote the survey to various demographic groups.
An in-house interview would be conducted in June followed by exams in trailers hosted at the Burlington Marriott over the summer. Newhouse herself would also undergo a dry run of the interview and exam.
Dr. Jane Williams added that the data from this survey is used as a tool to determine the health of Americans. She described how it may be used in publications of growth charts, blood pressure reading, diabetes reading, lead collection, or any of the other variables obtained. She also explained that the data collected is anonymous and nothing identifying is saved on the participants.
Lastly, Newhouse mentioned that the participants will receive their data back along with contact information if they feel the need to reach out to a physician because of the results. She’d include contact information for Winchester Hospital and Lahey Health, and had already contacted their communications relations department in order to do so.
Overall, the board members shared excitement for the health grant and the survey participation.
