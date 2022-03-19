WILMINGTON — Recently, Wilmington resident and 2020 graduate of Wilmington High School, Joseph Hartzell, put his fundraising skills to good use by participating in the 50th anniversary of THON, a 46 hour dance marathon held at the Bryce Jordan Center on Pennsylvania State University’s campus.
THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy program, supporting the Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. The goal of this fundraiser is to find a cure for childhood cancers.
Hartzell is a sophomore at Penn State, studying psychology with a focus on business. He became involved in the THON program through his fraternity, Phi Sigma Kappa.
Although Hartzell’s participation in the event was in a fundraising capacity and not as a participating dancer, he was still on hand during the February dance marathon, standing for over 40 hours in support of the dancers from his fraternity.
“My feet were very sore and I was tired, but I knew it was all for a good cause because I was standing for those who can’t,” said Hartzell.
Working in unison with other greek fraternities, special interest organizations and committees on campus to make this event happen was a fulfilling experience, and Hartzell is extremely proud of all who participated in this event.
THON 22 had a record breaking year, raising $13,756,374.50, more than a three million dollar increase over last year's event.
Currently, THON has raised over $203 million, ensuring that no pediatric cancer patient family receives a bill. The funds have also assisted nearly 5,000 families while helping to build a comprehensive care service for patients and families, as well as funding the childhood cancer research enterprise.
Hartzell is already looking forward to participating in next year’s event, with plans to be a THON chairperson for his fraternity house. He will also be polishing up his dance shoes, and dance moves, in the upcoming future in hopes of participating as a dancer in his senior year.
For more information on THON events, fundraising and their mission, visit www.thon.org.
