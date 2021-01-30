WILMINGTON — The School Committee meeting last Wednesday night covered the fiscal year 2022 recommended budget of $44,815,088, wherein several members of the administration spoke to the their departments’ proposed budgets.
After the Superintendent’s Report, Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the fiscal year 2022 budget reminding everyone of Wilmington’s vision, mission, and core values. He said he hopes to return to the district’s work as a cohesive whole.
Going on, he explained that the aims of the budget were to identify fixed costs, fund legal mandates, provide special education programming, and provide whatever number of sections and staffing that enrollment projections suggested. Their projected enrollment for 2021-2022 is 3,133 students, assuming that most of those who left the district this year will return. However, he said that enrollment continues to trend downward.
A significant amount of money will be set aside in the budget for work toward the strategic plan — specifically $75,000. Some of the actions that he mentioned this will fund are elementary scheduling committees, the vision of an inclusive environment, and professional development related to diversity and inclusion.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott explained items under the Curriculum and Staff Development budget, including subscription renewals, program costs, assessment tools, and the strategic plan implementation. New things for curriculum next year will be middle school social studies frameworks, dyslexia screening software for kindergarten students, Elevate Science replacement kits, and a language word study for grades 3-5.
Other expected expenses for the curriculum budget account are the district art show, ACE curriculum, the STEM Fair planning committee, software licenses, and library conferences.
She also described curriculum supplies and materials that fall under this section, like office supplies, new staff orientation, professional development day costs, textbooks, and substitute salaries. She added that she’d like to get a better sense of the state of all the k-5 classroom libraries to determine what they need, although a lot of teachers regularly add things to their classroom libraries out of pocket.
Brand later added that a recent grant will be put toward expanding the diversity of classroom libraries.
Director of Student Support Services Alice Brown-Legrand observed that this year had a financial impact on her department, as increased mental health needs required additional service providers and evaluations. Changes made for this year that she referenced were the Multi-Tiered System of Supports Leadership institute, the virtual caregivers series, and behavioral health supports in the reopening plan.
With the demand for services likely to continue to increase, she said they’d first look at expanding existing partnerships or shifting roles within the district before introducing extra cost. She also expects continued grant funds for the department.
The committee asked what recommendations from the Walker Report were acted upon, and she referenced inclusive practice training among others.
IT Director Ken Lorde then briefed the committee on the Information Technology Department budget. Some of the work proposed will be to purchase software and licenses to support remote learning and replace a number of computer labs, chromebooks, and projectors. He was asked his opinion of letting students younger than middle school take home chromebooks, and he recommended sticking to cart-based instead of the 1-to-1 program for that age.
Director of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggerio said the budget had been changed after meeting with the town manager to decrease their 2.75 percent increase to only 2.5 percent. He covered salary and non-salary changes and increases, from retirement to athletics, legal services, and electricity.
The overall budget, he reported, is $44,815,088. This is the budget that was brought to the town manager on Jan. 25, the budget hearing on Feb. 10, and then voted upon at the annual Town Meeting in May.
The only subcommittee report for the night was a reminder for a SEPAC meeting on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. While the committee was prepared to talk about M. J. Byrnes’ response to the Education Commissioner’s statement on MCAS, she suggested that they move it to their next meeting, which would be Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
