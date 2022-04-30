WILMINGTON — Another year of elections has come and gone for the Wilmington community. The election was held on April 23, 2022.
Polls were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at designated precinct locations. There had been a shift in precinct maps based off of the 2020 Federal Census population, which went into effect for this election.
Candidates spent the past few months pulling nomination papers, gathering enough signatures, campaigning for their respective elections, and mapping out goals for their upcoming terms on their committees.
There were four committees and boards with open seats: the Wilmington School Committee, Board of Selectmen, Wilmington Housing Authority, and Shawsheen Technical School Committee.
All races were uncontested this year, which led to a smaller than usual turnout in support of those voters saw fit to serve.
Gregory Bendel and Kevin Caira won their re-election and will serve on the Board of Selectmen for three years.
On the School Committee, newcomer Stephen Turner will be serving his first term on the committee, with Jesse Fennelly and Jason Samaha re-elected alongside him. All three will serve on the School Committee for the next three years.
Newcomer Gwendilyn Hupper-Lawson won the open seat on the Shawsheen Tech School Committee, where she will serve for the next three years.
Stacie Murphy received 508 votes, and will serve once again on the Wilmington Housing Authority for five years.
All those who ran and won their respective seats are congratulated in their election, and Wilmington will look forward to seeing what these newly elected or re-elected officials will accomplish over the next few years.
