In 1893, just as the nation was skidding into a serious depression, Franklin Perry lost his wife and his only son, just two months apart.
Perry owned a tannery in North Wilmington, employing 60 men, Wilmington’s largest business. For him, the economic uncertainty was coming into play just as he suffered through the two deaths. Meranda Perry died on May 9, 1893, and Eugene Perry on July 10 at age 34. Franklin Perry was left with three grandchildren and a daughter-in-law.
No longer could he depend on his son to take over the business. Perry was 65 and had hoped to have some leisure. His only grandson, Samuel Franklin Perry, 12, was much too young to step into the business.
The void in his personal life was subsequently filled by his housekeeper, Jennie Harriman. They were married on June 2, 1894, 13 months after Meranda Perry’s death.
And soon, the business had a new partner, Jennie’s son, Caleb. At the time of the marriage, Caleb Harriman was 21 and a student at the Mass. College of Pharmacy in Boston. After his graduation in 1896, he stepped into the tannery business. A listing for him in Woburn in 1897 has him employed at the Perry & Harriman Tannery. He was living at 34 Myrtle St. with his sister, Miss Isabelle.
Franklin Perry was born in Belfast, Maine in 1828. In 1855, he married Meranda Buck, from Norway, Maine. They had one son, Eugene, born in 1859. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Winchester. In 1880, Eugene married a Winchester girl, Flora Quimby. Their first child, born in 1881, was Samuel Franklin Perry. Then there were two daughters, Stella and Florence.
The tannery business went well. The Civil War had created a great demand for leather. In an 1889 listing, the tannery had 60 employees.
Jennie Manning Harriman had come from Canada. In 1868, she married Samuel R. Harriman, a Civil War veteran, in Sangamon County, Illinois. His family had lived in Groveland, Massachusetts for several generations.
They settled in Kansas along with Samuel’s brother Thomas to try their hand at farming. Their first child, Isabel was born in 1870. Caleb Samuel Harriman followed, born in Nov. 1873, named for Sam’s brother, who died young. In 1874, Sam died when Caleb was but seven months old. His widow and brother moved to Groveland, along with two little ones.
Samuel Harriman had been the oldest of 18 children. An 1880 census lists his mother, Rebecca Harriman, 59, as head of the household in Groveland. There was also Thomas, Clara, Frank and Caleb, age 6. Rebecca’s husband Charles had died in 1864.
Jennie Harriman worked as a housekeeper in various homes in eastern Massachusetts. Eventually, she was hired by Franklin Perry of Winchester.
Franklin’s grandson, Sam Perry grew up in Winchester. He learned woodworking and pattern making from Mr. Hamlin in North Wilmington. The Hamlins had built a workshop on their property at 45 Andover St. When Emma Hamlin married Herbert “Bert” Buck, that building was moved to 439 Middlesex Ave. and became the Bucks’ home.
Sam had a good career as a pattern maker, creating a model of a product in wood which is then used for molds to enable its manufacture. He built the patterns for the first Gillette safety razor.
Sam bought an acre of land on High Street and built a small home. In 1903, he married Anna Littlefield, the daughter of a judge. Sam kept a large garden in front of the house, which was set back from the road among some tall pines.
A tall, rugged man, he chopped and split his firewood as he approached his 90th birthday, even after breaking his hip at 87. He had an old Farmall tractor with a homemade snowplow and continued plowing snow well into his 80s. Sam died at age 95, the day after Christmas, 1976.
Town Counsel Philip Buzzell wrote a poem for Sam and Anna’s 50th anniversary in 1953.
Caleb Harriman’s mother, Jennie Harriman Perry and Franklin Perry had six years together. She died in 1900, leaving Franklin a widower for the second time. In 1904, he married Nellie Cora Shannon. They were listed in Somerville for a couple of years. When he died on Sept. 15, 1909, it was on Salem Street, North Wilmington. The death was reported by Ellen S. Perry. She is in the 1910 census on Salem Street, but not in the Harriman household.
Caleb married Lucy Ames in 1899. The couple first lived in Winchester, but soon moved to 430 Middlesex Ave., North Wilmington shortly after the turn of the century. A few years later, Caleb bought the 1720 Cadwallader Ford house on Salem Street, facing Middlesex Avenue.
Caleb had a strong record of civic involvement. In 1902, he was elected to the School Committee. He was chairman when the Whitefield School was built, two years later. He also led a drive to build a new town hall in that era. His efforts were lost, due to a drive to build a high school.
Harriman was the first chief of the Wilmington Fire Dept. In the late 1920s, he led the drive that built the Wilmington Water Dept. He chaired the Wilmington Water Commissioners for 25 years, until his death in 1952.
Harriman ran the tannery for more than 50 years. In the early 1950s, with new houses in the area, residents mounted a campaign against the smell coming from the tannery. Caleb Harriman died on Dec. 26, 1952 and the tannery closed. It reopened briefly, and closed again. Philip Buzzell, Harriman’s neighbor, was listed as the operator, along with Laurence Harriman, Caleb’s son.
The tannery was torn down about 1958 and the property was developed into an industrial park which today includes the Registry of Motor Vehicles office and the Wilmington Community Television studio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.