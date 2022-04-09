WILMINGTON — On March 30, 2022, Wilmington High School officials and the Wilmington Police Department announced an investigation had begun on a serious and disturbing physical altercation that occurred in a Wilmington High School boys’ bathroom.
This announcement was made after videos of the incident surfaced that appear to show several students dragging another student into a bathroom stall, then lifting the attacked student up and shoving him face first into a toilet while dozens of bystanders laughed and recorded the incident on their phones.
Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond confirmed that they are aware of multiple videos of the attack and the Wilmington Police Department is investigating the incident as a possible crime.
Chief Desmond commented on the video, stating “It clearly looks like an assault,” but confirmed that charges have not yet been determined.
Police are also investigating the incident to see if it rises to the level of hate crime or civil rights violation.
Parents and officials are not only outraged by the physical act of this incident, but also by the lack of empathy and action of the bystanding students that watched it happen.
School officials have declined to comment, citing student privacy issues, but a letter from the Superintendent of Schools, Glenn Brand, was sent to parents.
Although the letter did not directly describe the alleged incident, Brand made it clear that this type of behavior would not be tolerated.
Brand stated “I am truly appalled by the actions of these students which are unacceptable and do not represent the core values of this education community.”
He continued to say “It is my expectation that each and every one of our students has the right to attend a school that is safe and supportive. While I recognize that the vast number of our students consistently make appropriate choices to support such an environment, we will have zero tolerance for those that do not.”
The letter from Brand also stated that this incident comes in the wake of other concerns recently involving troubling student behavior, but did not name these concerns in the letter.
The Superintendent’s office will be scheduling mandatory bystander training for all students, as well as implementing workshops to promote positive behavior, speaking or acting in support of others, and emphasizing and ensuring safety for all.
Three students that were identified in the video have been suspended for ten days while the ongoing investigation continues.
School officials are looking into potential disciplinary action for other students who may be identified during the investigation.
The Wilmington Police Department is working with the District Attorney’s office to determine if any appropriate charges will be made as a result of the investigation.
