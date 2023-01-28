WILMINGTON — On Sunday, Feb. 5, members of the Wilmington Fire Department will be participating in the 7th annual Boston Bruins BFIT Challenge at the TD Garden.
The BFIT Challenge is backed by the Boston Bruins and powered by National Grid, and comprises three different groups of participants: firefighters/EMT, law enforcement, and military.
Each group must follow a course of climbing stairs and doing laps of different levels in the TD Garden while dressed in full firefighting, police or military gear in order to raise money for designated charities.
The host charities this year are 100 Club of Massachusetts, New England Firefighters Cancer Fund, Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, Federal Law Enforcement Association, 22 Mohawks/Veterans Suicide Awareness, and Live Boston 617.
The Town of Wilmington has a special connection with the Bruins BFIT Program as the idea for the challenge is rooted in Wilmington.
During the 2004 NHL strike, Bruins players (whose practice rink was located in Wilmington at the time) accompanied by strength and conditioning coach John Witesides, came to the Wimington Fire Station to train with and observe the daily operations of the department. This collaboration was the birth of the BFIT Challenge.
Newly retired Wilmington Firefighter, Charles Taylor, began his relationship with the Boston Bruins in planning the first BFIT challenge when he was an active member of the department, and today remains an active Boston Bruins BFIT liaison and participant representing the Wilmington Fire Department.
When asked about his favorite experience with the event, Taylor replied, “It’s a great thing to see all the first responders come together. They have fun, learn about each other, and raise some money for worthy charities.”
In past events, the Wilmington Fire Department has won the BFIT event three times, and is hoping to bring home a 4th win this year.
10 to 20 members of the Wilmington Fire Department are planning on participating in this year's event with their efforts to benefit the 100 Club of Massachusetts and the New England Firefighters Cancer Fund.
The 100 Club of Massachusetts provides benefits to the surviving families of Massachusetts firefighters and police officers killed in the line of duty.
The New England Firefighter Cancer Fund provides direct help to firefighters and their families who are fighting the growing epidemic of cancer among the firefighting community.
This year, Wilmington Fire Department has an ambitious goal of raising $600,000 for their charities, but due to the present economy, donations have been slow to come in, and they have not yet reached their targeted goal.
To make a donation to support the Wilmington Fire Department BFIT team, checks can be made out to Boston Bruins BFIT Challenge and dropped off at the Wilmington Fire Station, located at 1 Adelaide St. in Wilmington.
Corporate and business sponsorships are also welcome. To become a corporate or business sponsor, please email Charles Taylor directly at charlest4182@gmail.com with your company’s information and donation amount and he will direct your sponsorship through the proper channels.
The Boston Bruins BFIT Challenge is also open to anyone in the community who would like to participate in this fundraising event, either virtually or in person at the TD Garden.
For registration information visit www.bostonbruins.com/bfitchallenge.
