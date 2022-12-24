WILMINGTON — Representatives for a potential project on the property at 333 Andover St. brought a mixed-use concept to the Wilmington Select Board at their most recent meeting on Dec. 12. Jay Doherty, CEO of Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, shared his intent to partner with the town to create a project that could meet the town’s needs and priorities while also potentially meeting the requirements of the DHCD guidelines issues earlier this year.
The plans for the property shared that night would focus on multi-family rental units, with an option for affordable housing units and age 55+ restrictive units. These would be surrounded by at least a 200-foot buffer from any abutters, and they would assess the feasibility of an entrance from Route 125 instead of Andover Street. The exact number of units or stories of the potential buildings were not narrowed down at that time because of the early stage of planning and the desire to consider residents’ feedback in the plans.
Doherty also included in his presentation to the Select Board that they would be open to building townhouses or condominiums but thought that apartments were more affordable.
In addition to living and open space, they would seek to partner not only with EDGE to create a recreation facility but also with the town for a new fire substation. Along with these, they could incorporate amenities like restaurants or a childcare facility. The project would be phased so that some units could be ready starting in four years and the last units closer to 10 years from now.
Lauren Jezienicki, who has worked with Cabot, Cabot & Forbes as part of their development team for several years with public-private partnerships, emphasized over a Zoom call that the project is still in the very early concept stage.
“Our goal is to work with the town and neighbors as stakeholders in a bigger dialogue about the project,” she said.
The purpose of the presentation for the Select Board was to introduce the project and their intent to collaborate with the town. Further feedback would be collected as details are worked out through discussion with the town and residents.
Cabot, Cabot & Forbes team member Mike Modoono said, “We want to work with the town and the planning department to see if there’s a pathway forward for a development that’s beneficial to the town.”
While some elements of the project are up to residents to provide guidance about whether they should be incorporated or left out of future plans, Modoono assured the Town Crier that the housing units are the most set-in-stone.
“We need a certain number of market rate units to be able to offset [the cost and investment] to the community,” he explained.
What they want to be able to deliver is a project that fits all of the features that the town wants along with achieving their own development purposes.
One of the first positives that Modoono mentioned could come from the project would be meeting the requirements of housing choice. This would relieve the town of the time and effort to follow the DHCD guidelines while retaining eligibility for state funding and other benefits.
Doherty also referenced the approval process for a project on Lake Quannapowitt in his presentation to the Select Board. Modoono later recalled that this process took more than 18 months to be approved, requiring the development team to work closely with the Friends of the Lake and the surrounding neighborhood.
Through commitments such as offsetting the drainage and runoff impact of the development on the lake, he said that all parties were satisfied with the final result of the proposal. He also brought up a project in Woburn where they agreed not to include 3-bedroom units in order to minimize the impact on the school system, which was a concern of Woburn residents.
Among their next steps will be brainstorming and concept-level meetings with the planning department staff before they make a more formal presentation and set meetings with the project’s neighbors. Jezienicki also suggested that they would discuss the details of a neighborhood meeting with the planning department and keep residents informed once a date and setting is determined.
Jezienicki explained that this first step was intended to open the dialogue with the town and its residents for feedback on the concept. Once they receive feedback, the job of the development team would be to get creative about meeting needs and navigating the feedback to find a hopeful win-win solution for the town and the developers.
