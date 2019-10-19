Town Crier

WILMINGTON — Su­perintendent of Schools Glenn Brand has announ­ced the members of the new School Start Time Committee.

According to a memo Brand shared with the School Committee, mem­bers will include Wil­mington High School students Lilly Rubin and Patrick Xavier, parents Ellen Hounsel, Amy Lar­genton, Susan LeFave, Michele Kitanov, Jamie Bornstein, and Pia Ro­mano, staff members Bon­nie Gorrasi (elementary), Laura Stinson (ele­mentary), Lisa Federici (middle school), Doreen Crowe (high school) and Brenda McConologue (high school), School Com­mittee member David Ragsdale, Interim Shaw­sheen assistant principal Kevin Welch, Wilming­ton High School principal Linda Peters, Central Office Leadership Team staff Jacquie Raffi and Paul Ruggiero, Athletic Director Ed Harrison, and CARES Program Co­ordinator Shari Par­ker.

Brand noted that the planning process had proceeded more quickly than had been originally planned, which he characterized as “a good thing.” Brand also prais­ed the composition of the group.

“I think this is a nicely balanced group, cross-section of stakeholders, and I look forward to working with them as we engage in this important work,” he said.

The school start time committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Oct. 22, at 4 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.