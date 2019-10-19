WILMINGTON — Superintendent of Schools Glenn Brand has announced the members of the new School Start Time Committee.
According to a memo Brand shared with the School Committee, members will include Wilmington High School students Lilly Rubin and Patrick Xavier, parents Ellen Hounsel, Amy Largenton, Susan LeFave, Michele Kitanov, Jamie Bornstein, and Pia Romano, staff members Bonnie Gorrasi (elementary), Laura Stinson (elementary), Lisa Federici (middle school), Doreen Crowe (high school) and Brenda McConologue (high school), School Committee member David Ragsdale, Interim Shawsheen assistant principal Kevin Welch, Wilmington High School principal Linda Peters, Central Office Leadership Team staff Jacquie Raffi and Paul Ruggiero, Athletic Director Ed Harrison, and CARES Program Coordinator Shari Parker.
Brand noted that the planning process had proceeded more quickly than had been originally planned, which he characterized as “a good thing.” Brand also praised the composition of the group.
“I think this is a nicely balanced group, cross-section of stakeholders, and I look forward to working with them as we engage in this important work,” he said.
The school start time committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Oct. 22, at 4 p.m.
