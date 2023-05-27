WILMINGTON — The Select Board continued their discussion on the appointment of town counsel for legal proceedings regarding the Olin Superfund Site, New England Transrail – Wilmington Woburn Industrial, and Maple Meadow Landfill at their meeting this past Monday night.
The issue was originally brought up during their meeting on April 24. It was then that Select Board Member Greg Bendel declared that he couldn’t continue to support the appointment of Dan Deutsch when the town voted to transfer the work with their environmental issues onto KP Law. They first delayed the decision to May 8, and then on May 8 they tabled it again.
Before the board considered an action to pursue, they reviewed communications related to this matter.
Town Manager Jeff Hull wrote to counsel Mark Reich (with KP Law) regarding considerations to be made were the town to switch counsel on their environmental projects over to KP Law. Hull acknowledged that this would require significant time for knowledge transfer and conversations where the town pays both lawyers at the same time.
Mark Reich responded assuring the board he would be able to put together a team to work on these projects but explaining the complexity required in the transition. A memo to the board from Hull said that Reich needed a clear scope of work and clarity on the process they would perform for the town.
That night, a motion was made to appoint Dan Deutsch of Brooks and DeRensis the town’s counsel for these areas.
Frank West pointed out the costs paid to Brooks and DeRensis over the past few years, as provided by Hull.
“This year, it would behoove us to stay where we’re at,” he said.
He suggested that the transition cost would be more than the extra $60 an hour that Brooks and DeRensis charges compared to KP Law.
Hull noted in response that there would certainly be increased cost for a short-term period while the town transitioned between Brooks and DeRensis and KP Law. This would involve a charge of $660 per hour while they pay for both attorneys to meet and exchange information.
Hull said he hadn’t gathered an estimated amount of time this would take. Only after the transition was complete would the town’s legal costs return to $300 an hour.
He also shared that Dan Deutsch was the only person within his law firm involved in the Olin project with Wilmington. However, Deutsch confirmed that he was not planning to retire or switch firms anytime soon. Hull still wanted to see another attorney be ready to jump in if Deutsch does move on down the road.
Kevin Caira asked if there could be a clause added into the town’s contract with Deutsch requiring him to indicate potential retirement some amount of time in advance so that the town could adequately prepare for his replacement.
He also reflected that it would be difficult to bring the two counsels under one roof considering how much information Deutsch was privy to. He agreed with the inclination to stay with the current arrangement until a more pronounced transition takes place.
Lilia Maselli also noted concern about the cost of the transition. She agreed with putting the clause into the next contract. She said that part of her wanted to put up the transitional money now, however, and she was concerned with Deutsch being the only attorney equipped to handle the town’s Olin issues.
Bendel confirmed his previously stated opinion that he couldn’t support the reappointment of Brooks and DeRensis.
“For me, I can’t support this motion knowing that five years ago we were promised a short transition… it hasn’t happened,” he said.
He still conceded that his fellow board members made good points.
DePalma said he first followed Bendel’s line of thinking but grew concerned looking at the potential cost to the town. He shared that he’d prefer to keep the current arrangement given the critical stage of these environmental issues.
He also supported the suggestion to ask Deutsch to provide heads up ahead of his retirement to the town.
Caira added that they should require Deutsch to notify if he’s changing firms. However, he wanted to know that Deutsch would agree to these terms before he could vote to reappoint.
The original motion was withdrawn so that a new motion could be made to table their vote to their next meeting. This would allow time for Hull to ask Deutsch about the contract requirement proposed and get his feedback. Hull said he would share what Deutsch proposes including if perhaps he would ask for a smaller window to notify the town of changes.
The vote to table was not unanimous — there were 4 votes in favor and 1 against — but the motion passed. Bendel was the sole vote in opposition.
The vote will take place instead during their meeting on June 12.
