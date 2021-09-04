WILMINGTON — On Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, Wilmington will hold their special election to fill the vacant seat on the Board of Selectmen.
The seat was previously held by Jomarie O'Mahony, until she resigned back in June as announced at a previous board meeting.
Two candidates are going head-to-head for the seat. Those being Judy O’Connell and Mark Nelson.
O’Connell, a current Wilmington realtor, was recently seen on WCTV's Candidate Conversation, hosted by Rob Peterson. There she talked about her platform, her goals, and her background.
She was previously on the Board of Selectmen and other Wilmington committees, is a WHS alumni, a Merrimack College alumni and two-time athlete, and wants to introduce technological communications such as a text when schools are closed or when a bill is due.
She also wants to push forward on important projects such as the new Senior Center and Town Hall building, and supports a renewal in contract for current Town Manager Jeff Hall.
She recently was endorsed by Selectman Kevin Caira. In a quote from that endorsement, he calls her “a dedicated, hard-working individual who cares deeply for our community. She has and will continue to advocate in the best interest of Wilmington.”
He also commends her experiences in public and private sectors, her intellect and values, her listening skills, and her abilities in both collaborating with town officials and engaging residents in local affairs.
Her endorsements, campaign information and more can be found on her Facebook page, @VoteJudy.
Nelson, as outlined in his candidacy announcement on Facebook, has been a resident of Wilmington for 50 years, is a part of Wilmington High School’s graduating class of 1973, has raised children in Wilmington, is self-employed and semi-retired.
He has served on the Master Plan Advisory Committee and the Transportation Sub Committee, and received 1,100 votes for Redevelopment Authority in his first election in 1996.
During his time as an active participant in local government, Nelson has spoken and taken action on environmental issues such as oil and water supply.
In a quote from his Facebook page:
“If elected, other projects Nelson would like to embark on include the development of Silver Lake into a recreational resource center, expansion of the senior tax plan and renovations of the town's window replacement at the West Intermediate school.”
And in a final statement from Nelson, he said:
"We've been reactive rather than proactive. Without a master plan update we're shooting from the hip. The master plan is the key to Wilmington's future.”
Further information on Nelson’s background and candidacy can be found at either his Facebook page, Elect Mark Nelson Selectman 01887 2021, or via email at Nelson.Selectman@yahoo.com.
The polls will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., and locations for voters will vary based upon precinct.
Precincts one and two will be voting at the Boutwell School, located on 17 Boutwell St.
Three and four will vote at the Wildwood School, which is located at 182 Wildwood St.
Finally, precincts five and six will be voting at the Town Hall, which is on 121 Glen Road.
Applications for mailed ballots must have been received by the Office of Town Clerk on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots are available over the counter for eligible voters in the Office of Town Clerk through Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at noon.
Per updated legislation, eligibility for absentee voting has temporarily stretched out to include reasons such as physical disability, any person taking precautions related to COVID-19 in response to a declared state of emergency or guidance from a medical professional, local or state health official or any civil authority. The reasons of religious observance and being out of town on election day during the voting hours is still valid for eligibility
Those who wish to vote but were put in self-quarantine by a medical, local or state health official on or after noon on Thursday, Aug. 26, should contact the Office of the Town Clerk for further instructions.
