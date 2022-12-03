WILMINGTON —Wilmington 501(c)3 iPods for Wounded Veterans recognized Wilmington’s first responders who are also veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the public safety building.
IPODS Chairman Paul Cardello asked Police Chief Joe Desmond and Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh for permission to allow IPODS volunteers to give out various donations to Wilmington’s veterans in the police, fire, dispatch, and administration during the Select Board meeting on Nov. 14 in his presentation about the donation that IPODS received.
IPODS volunteers brought donations from BOSE Corporation, who were sponsoring the event that day, of BOSE headphones and earbuds, along with donations from St. Thomas Church and other sponsors including the Wilmington/Tewksbury Elks Lodge and the Wilmington Sons of Italy.
St. Thomas-Villanova Church members donated six bags of Thanksgiving food, three of which were given to the police department and three given to the fire department.
The grand prizes distributed to winners that day included Amazon echo dots and Google Nest Minis. The veterans present that day also received flag pins, keychains, letters from either an Austin Preparatory or Wilmington High School student, and t-shirts. Two veterans also won a US Air Force Space Force medallion coin.
Cardello mentioned that the police and fire chiefs both were in attendance for the event along with about 20 veterans working in the public safety departments. Those who were not present (upwards of 15 veterans who work in public safety) may have been on duty at that time.
Cardello said that he was grateful for the chance to recognize all of these veterans at once. He also shared appreciation for Ed Collazzo of BOSE Corporation and all of the volunteers from IPODS who donated or attended. He shared that Wilmington’s veterans responded with gratitude that day.
IPODS’ next event in town will be at AdviniaCare on Dec. 13 for the 15 veterans living there. IPODS volunteers are bringing Santa and Mrs. Claus along with a reindeer to visit with the veterans and spread Christmas cheer while they also give out various donations. The police and fire departments have promised to send over 15 baseball caps to be given to the veterans.
The police and fire departments also agreed to sponsor the yet-to-be-planned event to benefit Wilmington veterans by way of Wilmington Veterans Services. IPODS had a similar event for Tewksbury’s veterans this fall but are waiting for Wilmington Veterans Director Lou Cimaglia to be able to attend in the spring of 2023.
Other upcoming events for IPODS include a visit to veterans in South Boston on Dec. 4 and Woburn veterans on Dec. 17. The Woburn event will recognize 102-year-old WWII veteran Vincent Simeoni with a quilt of valor designed and created by parishioners of St. Thomas-Villanova Church.
