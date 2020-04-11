WILMINGTON — At a virtual meeting held over videoconferencing platform Zoom on March 30, the Board of Selectmen elected to continue to support Princeton Properties, LLC with a planned housing project at the corner of Middlesex Avenue and Jefferson Road in Wilmington. The board initially voted to support the project on Jan. 13.
Two votes were taken at the most recent meeting. The first motion authorizes board chair Greg Bendel to execute a local initiative program application submitted to state department of housing and community development (DHCD). The second vote authorizes execution of the development agreement. Both votes passed 4-1, with Selectman Michael McCoy alone voting no on both.
According to Town Counsel, Attorney Jonathan Silverstein, the project will consist of 108 units, with 173 bedrooms. Of the units include, 20 percent are permanently income-restricted at 50 percent of area medium income, which is a higher level of affordability than other types of affordable units.
The agreement includes a provision that units must remain as rental units. Unlike home ownership projects, in rental projects the town gets to count all units towards subsidized housing inventory. The agreement also has height restrictions and other development restrictions
Silverstein clarified that the purpose of the agreement is not to be primarily regulatory document. A regulatory agreement must be issued by the Zoning Board of Appeals, once the state approves the agreement.
“So the ZBA will be setting the really specifically development restrictions, but we did want to include some broad-strokes development restrictions on this project,” said Silverstein.
The agreement also specifies 25 percent lot coverage, with a 40 percent open space requirement. The agreement also provides for a permanent deed restriction both with respect to affordability, and to mandate that it be a rental project.
Other noteworthy aspects of the agreement include funding toward other town issues. According to Silverstein, the agreement provides for $250,000 contribution towards a North Wilmington fire substation project, over the course of 10 years. The agreement is also subject to a MassWorks grant, which will fund sewer lines, road improvements, culvert repair, and town’s engineering and planning staff. If the grant is awarded, all associated costs will be a responsibility of Princeton Properties.
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich explained to the board that, if the DHCD issues the letter of approval, the agreement will then be brought before the ZBA, which has the power to issue a comprehensive permit. It also must be brought before the local conservation commission.
“So a lot more meetings and process to go,” Gingrich said.
Andrew Chaban, of Princeton Properties, LLC, was also on the call to take questions from the board. He praised the town officials involved in the negotiations.
“They have been cooperative, they have been available, they have been tough but fair,” said Chaban. “The development agreement I think covers exactly what attorney Silverstein laid out to the board.”
Selectman Kevin Caira asked if limitations posed by the COVID-19 closures would have an impact on the MassWorks grant.
“With the uncertainty that’s going on, will that delay you?” Caira asked.
“I don’t believe that these are re-allocatable monies,” Chaban responded, noting that he did not foresee a see change in the project timeline.
Selectman Jonathan Eaton praised the substation funding, and asked about ensuring the town reaches the 10 percent state mandate of affordable housing inventory.
“The inclusion of $250,000 towards the construction of a north Wilmington substation is, I think, a very significant benefit to the town,” Eaton said.
Gingrich noted that, based on calculations from the previous year, the town needs 60 affordable units to reach the state requirement. She noted that the 108 planned in this project would allow a “buffer.”
McCoy expressed concern about the location chosen, at the corner of Middle-
sex Avenue and Jefferson Road, and the proposed 4-floor structure.
“I’m not against affordable housing coming into town,” he said, suggesting that he would prefer the Ballardvale area. “I don’t believe it’s harmonious to the neighborhood, in that area.”
Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony, and chair Bendel both spoke in support of the project.
“I support giving (Chaban) the opportunity to get through all the different hoops that he now has to get it through,” O’Mahony said.
“I think this is a great opportunity to get some more affordable housing into the community, and really work with a developer and have some say, for the community, unlike what potentially could happen to us where we have no say in what happens in a project,” added Bendel.
Town Manager Jeff Hull added that it was wise to not delay the project for two reasons. He noted that, in agreement with Bendel’s comment, a delay in adding more affordable housing could force the town into a “less friendly 40B” agreement, in which the town would have a developer potentially imposed upon it by the state to add more housing.
He also noted that further delays would potentially create logistical difficulties for Princeton Properties.
