WILMINGTON — Last week, it was revealed that the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families was investigating allegations of abuse against a middle school staffer in the Wil­mington Public School system.

In an interview with Channel 7 News (WHDH) on June 16, a Wilmington Middle School sixth gra­der spoke of the situation, saying the staff mem­ber in question would make remarks about her appearance, then saying the two had a “close relationship.” She stated the staff member had frequently touched the hair of other students.

This investigation comes roughly a month after a separate case of abuse against a special needs child was reported against a staff member at the Wild­wood Early Child­hood Center. Wilmington Public Schools Superin­tendent Glenn Brand re­cently updated members of the community on the investigation, stating that the district has re­ceived reports from the Massachusetts Depart­ment of Children and Fa­milies supporting some of the allegations.

The staff in question at the Wildwood Early Child­hood Center were placed on administrative leave. In the new case at Wil­mington Middle School, the staff member in ques­tion has also been placed on administrative leave, pending a DCF investiga­tion. Brand stressed the seriousness of the al­le­gations, and assured that proper consequen­ces will ensue if the allegations are found to be true.

“The allegations in each of these cases are wholly unacceptable, counter to the values of WPS and will not be tolerated,” Brand wrote in a statement. “All of our students, faculty and staff deserve to study and work in a safe environment. Any conduct of the type alleged will be investigated thoroughly and, if warranted following those investigations, met with the appropriate discipline and/or consequences.”

In response to the re­cent allegations, Wilming­ton Public Schools announced that an independent at­torney would also be conducting an investigation.

Brand emphasized that any allegation brought forth within the district will be thoroughly investigated.

“We do wish to state unequivocally that any student or family who comes forward with allegations of misconduct, harassment or abuse will have those allegations in­vestigated with the thoroughness and seriousness that they de­serve,” he sta­ted.

