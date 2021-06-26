WILMINGTON — Last week, it was revealed that the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families was investigating allegations of abuse against a middle school staffer in the Wilmington Public School system.
In an interview with Channel 7 News (WHDH) on June 16, a Wilmington Middle School sixth grader spoke of the situation, saying the staff member in question would make remarks about her appearance, then saying the two had a “close relationship.” She stated the staff member had frequently touched the hair of other students.
This investigation comes roughly a month after a separate case of abuse against a special needs child was reported against a staff member at the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. Wilmington Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Brand recently updated members of the community on the investigation, stating that the district has received reports from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families supporting some of the allegations.
The staff in question at the Wildwood Early Childhood Center were placed on administrative leave. In the new case at Wilmington Middle School, the staff member in question has also been placed on administrative leave, pending a DCF investigation. Brand stressed the seriousness of the allegations, and assured that proper consequences will ensue if the allegations are found to be true.
“The allegations in each of these cases are wholly unacceptable, counter to the values of WPS and will not be tolerated,” Brand wrote in a statement. “All of our students, faculty and staff deserve to study and work in a safe environment. Any conduct of the type alleged will be investigated thoroughly and, if warranted following those investigations, met with the appropriate discipline and/or consequences.”
In response to the recent allegations, Wilmington Public Schools announced that an independent attorney would also be conducting an investigation.
Brand emphasized that any allegation brought forth within the district will be thoroughly investigated.
“We do wish to state unequivocally that any student or family who comes forward with allegations of misconduct, harassment or abuse will have those allegations investigated with the thoroughness and seriousness that they deserve,” he stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.