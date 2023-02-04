WILMINGTON — Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich delivered an update regarding the action plan for multi-family zoning for the Select Board this past Monday night. The purpose of the action plan is to comply with the DHCD guidelines for an MBTA community which were finalized in 2022.
She first specified that this plan isn’t binding; it simply meets their first obligation toward creating a zoning district that allows for potentially 1,248 units to be established, among other requirements. It was the Select Board’s desire in October to pursue the action plan while Gingrich pursues the possibility of creating the zoning district in town.
The action plan identifies the town’s strategy for housing improvements including recent efforts to create more neighborhood mixed-use zoning, affordable units, and the inclusionary by-law. There were also new 40B projects in 2020 and another this year at 100-104 West St.
The plan would involve making a new base zoning district or an overlay district in a location focusing on the half-mile distance from the town’s two train stations while also avoiding the groundwater protection district. Some of the non-housing characteristics that were relevant here which Gingrich named in the plan included incentives for ground floor retail use, availability of sewer, and the capacity of infrastructure.
The timeline she detailed in the plan said that they would first conduct compliance model analysis into the spring, discuss with the Planning Board in the spring, develop zoning until the fall, test the district using the compliance model in the fall, conduct public outreach ahead of Town Meeting, and submitting the new zoning district to the DHCD in August if it were approved. The deadline to comply with the guidelines is the end of 2023.
Select Board member Lilia Maselli asked how the plan would be affected if the vote for rezoning failed at Town Meeting. Gingrich replied that this would put the town out of compliance with the DHCD, but they could keep trying and come back into compliance after the deadline.
Gary DePalma asked if the zoning requires that the property be available to be developed into the potential 1,248 units.
Gingrich answered, “It just has to have the ability to be developed. They want you to have a specific area that’s at least 50 acres and meets all sorts of density requirements and specifics.”
However, she clarified that the town wouldn’t be required to create the development itself. Kevin Caira commented in reply that he couldn’t picture an area of town where this is possible.
Caira also asked Gingrich for an update on 100-104 West St. and Princeton Properties. She reported that the public hearing had been closed with the Zoning Board of Appeals for 100-104 West St., though they hadn’t yet voted on the project.
She shared that they are waiting for the town’s sewer consultant to confirm the capacity of the town sewer to pump off-peak.
With Princeton Properties, she said that there were no recent updates. She also clarified that Princeton Properties can still build using their existing comprehensive permit even if West Street is approved.
Bendel asked Gingrich where people can bring concerns about a potential multi-family housing as of right zone in their neighborhood. Gingrich said that she’d be happy to talk to them as they try to create a model of the zoning area to see whether it could be supported.
“We’re all well aware that it might not be a good thing to proceed with,” she continued.
However, she’s still willing to complete this step while they explore the possibility. Bendel reminded the community that it was after the board’s feedback on the guidelines that they directed Gingrich to proceed toward compliance with caution.
Caira wondered if the rezoning would require a majority or a 2/3 vote at the Town Meeting. Gingrich said it should be a majority vote.
Gingrich added that the zoning could allow the current use that exists in the area and also multi-family housing. Town Manager Jeff Hull mentioned that the plan would be submitted the following day so that the town can stay in compliance for now.
