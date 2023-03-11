HAVERHILL – Every 12th year, the Wilmington High and Masconomet Regional boys ice hockey teams meet for a playoff game. The 'Cats won the previous two meets backs in 1999 and 2011, and last Wednesday night, they completed the sweep.
Although this contest lacked the drama that the first two had with overtime dramatic goals by Justin Vallas and Dalton Rolli, this one had more a complete team effort feel, as the 'Cats controlled play throughout the game and came away with a solid 4-0 victory in the first round of the Division 2 state tournament played at Valley Forum.
The 'Cats came away with this win thanks to a three-point night by senior captain Nate Alberti, a two goal night by his linemate Michael Daniels, a 20-save performance and first playoff win and first playoff shut out by goalie Justin Finnegan, while others players such as forward Brian Barry and defenseman Owen White were outstanding.
“We played really well from start to finish. We're a pretty good skating team, everyone kept their head in the game and you always like to get that first goal,” said Wildcat head coach Steve Scanlon. “I thought we dominated the first period and from there we just made things tougher for them. The short-handed goal that we got broke their back. That always hurts. It's a good win and we'll take it. It's always nice to win that first one.
“Owen had an excellent game tonight. When he decides to play, he's a really good player. And Michael (Daniels), too. When Michael settles down and plays hockey, he can dominate a game just by his skating and puck control.”
Wilmington lead 2-0 after the first and held a 13-5 shot advantage and then 4-0 after the second, holding a 14-8 advantage, before cruising in the third to put the game away.
Just 6:10 into the game, the 'Cats struck for what turned out to be the game winning goal. Alberti had the puck in the left hand corner and sent a nice backhand pass to the from, where Daniels collected it fired a shot to the top corner.
With 4:33 to go in the period, the 'Cats went on the power play and took advantage of the man-up. White had the puck in the left hand corner and sent it back to Alberti on the point. He took a quick shot which was saved but Daniels pounced on the rebound to make it 2-0.
Just 1:54 into the second period, the 'Cats were called for a penalty, but 41 seconds after that they made it 3-0 with a short-handed tally. Barry took a loose puck through the neutral zone and exploded with speed, which quickly turned into a 2-on-1 break. He waited patiently before flipping the puck over to Alberti, who easily tapped it into the empty side of the net to make it 3-0.
Then just 2:26 after that, White scored an unassisted goal after taking a quick wrist shot from the right hand circle which landed to the top opposite corner.
“I was pleased with all of the (forward) lines, the work rate was good, the skating was good and we killed off four power plays, so that was good, too,” said Scanlon. “I thought we looked good on the man-up. We worked it around nice and had a whole bunch of chances on a bunch of those opportunities. We don't really stick to a position and those guys are constantly moving around, so that's tough (for other teams).”
