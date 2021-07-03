WILMINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency held a joint virtual meeting last Wednesday night with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on the EPA’s plan for remediation at the Olin Chemical Superfund Site and the Wilmington Childhood Cancer Study. There, the two organizations took turns presenting to the public before representatives from Wilmington responded.
Mass DPH’s Alicia Fraser first shared the results of the Wilmington Childhood Cancer Study. She explained that concerns were brought forth from concerned residents in 1999. A screening level review of cancer incidents at that time identified an unusual pattern of young cancer rates with no explanation. Then, in 2002, they found 23 cancer diagnoses between 1990 and 2000 in an environmental epidemiologic study.
The study’s results from 2003 showed that NDMA contamination from Olin was present in the groundwater supplying the town’s drinking water. The contaminated wells were then brought offline.
“Over the next decade, many people worked to understand the historical contamination and exposure,” Fraser said.
They also found TCE exposure with no known origination source. Both of these chemicals, she confirmed, are carcinogenic compounds.
The results of the full study showed that children whose mothers were ever exposed to NDMA were 2.2 times more likely to develop cancer. The odds ratios for children whose mothers were exposed while pregnant was 3.0. However, there was no connection made if the children were only exposed to NDMA and TCE after birth.
This meant, according to Fraser, that there was an association between childhood cancer and pre-natal exposure to NDMA, possibly NDMA and TCE combined.
“Our findings are best understood as possible increase in risk on a population level, not on determining causation on an individual level,” she continued.
For the record, she also stated that childhood cancer rates in town have returned to normal since 2001, and that the public drinking water in town is no longer contaminated.
After that, the Environmental Protection Agency representatives discussed the remediation plans for the Olin Site. Project Manager Melanie Morash established the contamination risks from the exposure: health risks if used as drinking water, soil contamination if used as residential, indoor air risk if buildings constructed, and ecological risks to birds and small animals.
The EPA had only reached an interim action for the major sources of contamination to the aquifer: DAPL and groundwater hotspot extraction and treatment. A final record of decision was still to be made on this area.
As for the soil and sediments, the final actions were determined to be a cap and cover systems, excavation and restoration of soil and sediments, and institutional controls to protect from vapor intrusion. The cost estimate was about $48 million.
Morash explained that Olin Chemical would have 60 days after the letter of negotiations is issued to submit a good faith offer to the EPA to either perform or pay for the cleanup work. These negotiations would result in a consent decree and be followed by a remedial design process.
EPA Project Manager Josh Fontaine next gave background on the temporary containment area cap which they knew had been breached in November of 2020. He said that Olin had been directed at that time to develop a replacement plan that would be more robust, for which construction would begin in the late summer. They’d be upgrading the material, slope, and security of the cap to protect the containment area until the permanent cap is designed.
Hydrogeologist Chris Kelly expanded upon the goal of filling in the data gaps to reach a final record of decision on the groundwater remediation. He said that there would be further studying of the geological features and groundwater and soil sampling.
Phase 1a would involve seismic reflection and refraction using ground-penetrating radar, while phase 1b would involve soil borings and water sampling in locations to be determined. These would start as early as this month.
At this point, the Wilmington Environmental Restoration Committee and town manager were invited to respond. Suzanne Sullivan, WERC Vice President, expressed on behalf of WERC their appreciation for the interim plan and recent milestones made by the EPA.
“We remain frustrated at the progress in addressing the groundwater contamination,” she continued.
In addition to the process taking so long, they were dissatisfied with the actions being taken toward decreasing NDMA levels.
Town Manager Jeff Hull also shared frustration with how long it was taking the EPA to fill the data gaps required to finalize the record of decision. He suggested that the gathering and analyzing of data as well as coordinating the design, location, and size of extraction wells take place simultaneously. His concerns were with future development of the Olin Chemical site.
It was both Sullivan’s and Hull’s understanding that the EPA’s interim action only involved reducing the NDMA levels to 5,000 nanograms, or only considering the places with that level of exposure. EPA representative Lynne Jennings jumped in at this point to clarify that the 5,000 number was not a cleanup number.
“It’s just a starting point for us to target these areas.”
She also said that she understood the issue about the time and promised that they would be aggressive moving through the design process.
Jennings assured everyone in the audience that there would be future public informational meetings with the final record of decision to come for the last remediation areas.
