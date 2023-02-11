WILMINGTON — The Planning Board led eventful public hearings on three subdivision requests during their meeting on Tuesday night: Tobin Drive, Birch Street, and Eagleview Drive.
The representative for 6 Tobin Drive opened by explaining that there had been a site walk conducted and extensions to the frontage proposed at the direction of the town.
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich shared that her main concern which she expressed to the applicant involved the allowance of 40 feet of frontage from the existing home if it meets the requirements of a hammerhead lot, and even more frontage if it doesn’t.
Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Pozzi also explained his issues with the roadway being too narrow and the need for a sprinkler system or another fire hydrant. He said that the firetruck needs to be able to drive to pull the hose line so that firefighters can go inside the home, and that the existing fire hydrant on Marion Street may be too far away.
The representatives on behalf of the project suggested that the sprinkler system would only improve the safety of that house’s residents and not the neighborhood overall, but they would still look into it.
A resident spoke up then to accuse the Planning Board of making the applicant “jump through hoops.” She referenced fire service in the area, as an abutter, not impacted by a lack of fire hydrants. She also commented that the town should be responsible for making improvements to the road and safety such as adding fire hydrants instead of placing these requirements on the applicant, especially if there is a safety concern as implied by the deputy chief’s recommendation.
Another resident, by the name of Susan Liberty, agreed, claiming that there were two other new houses in the area whose applicants weren’t required to do the same work to pave the road and provide a fire hydrant.
Terence Boland, Planning Board Chairman, replied that the board is simply following the town by-law and the recommendation of the deputy fire chief. He assured these residents that the town was amenable to the waivers requested.
Gingrich replied, describing how the streets involved in this project are private ways which are not controlled or owned by the town and therefore the town cannot pave them or make improvements to them. She outlined the process for becoming a public way: paving the roadway, residents giving up their ownership, a recommendation from the Planning Board, Select Board approval, and approval via Town Meeting.
She went on to explain that resident taxes don’t go into roadway improvements.
“Our roadways are paved with Chapter 90 funds that come from the state,” she continued.
However, she said that the DPW will fill potholes for the sake of public safety and access to every building in town in case of an emergency.
Randi Holland responded saying that the Planning Board approved many single-house lots where the applicant was required to improve grading or paving as part of their conditions, so this situation is not unique.
The board continued this project’s public hearing until their next meeting.
The second subdivision of interest that night was the one proposed on Birch Street. From the previous direction of the board, they increased the road width and the width of the turnaround area.
Gingrich suggested that they start working on finding trees at least 12 inches in diameter, knowing what the Conservation Commission would prefer.
Attorney Mike Newhouse mentioned that the applicant would put a construction plan together per the board’s recommendation to improve the roadway further.
Boland brought up the proposed underground infiltration system as a concern. The project representatives commented that they see the subsurface system as easily sustainable and maintained. Gingrich questioned how it would be maintained. The applicant claimed that if they couldn’t go with the underground system, they would basically need to give up an entire lot.
Pozzi returned to talk about the 50-foot turnaround created. He pointed out that the model used in the turn analysis was not accurate to their exact truck measurements. The applicants responded that the measurements they used in the template provided by the town were larger than the town’s truck measurements. Pozzi also suggested that they add another fire hydrant due to the distance to the nearest one.
The first resident to speak up on this project asked about the potential failing of the drainage system. The representatives replied saying that there’s an outlet manhole in the system. He assured concerned residents that they were trying to avoid flooding in the area.
Another resident proposed that they make the turnaround 100 feet and reduce the number of lots or houses in the name of public safety.
This public hearing was also continued to the next meeting.
When Eagleview Drive came up, the representatives explained that they were working through revisions to accommodate the town engineer’s comments including fixing discrepancies and making clarifications. In an effort to lessen the impact to the wetlands, they were asking the board if they could decrease the road width, reduce the width of the sidewalk by one foot at the crossing, and eliminate the sidewalk on one side for the entire stretch of the road.
The board took issue with removing sidewalk on one whole side. Holland proposed keeping the sidewalk only up to the one house on that side of the street and placing a crosswalk there. Gingrich suggested that they consult further with Town Engineer Paul Alunni.
Eagleview Drive’s public hearing was also continued to March 7.
