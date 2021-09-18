WILMINGTON — The School Committee met last Wednesday night to welcome new staff before they received the superintendent’s report and equity audit proposal.
Beginning with public comments, there were two residents who spoke. The first commenter shared data suggesting that vaccinated students will be the most protected against the Delta COVID-19 variant. She also brought up the reality of long COVID, where symptoms continue even up to a year after a positive test. She suggested that a good threshold to make masks optional would be when 80 percent of a school is vaccinated.
The second commenter brought up a public record from a WPS employee who wrote in an email about diverse authors. He claimed that diversity, equity, and inclusion are part of a twisted ideology introducing racism to students.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand started by acknowledging all of the new staff who have just been hired or moved positions in the district. He displayed the names of six new staff at the Boutwell Early Childhood Center, eight at the Wildwood Street School, 10 at the Shawsheen Street School, three at Woburn Street, five at the North, six at the West, 10 at the middle school, and 16 at the high school.
In his regular report, he shared that the first week saw a strong opening. While there were some glitches in scheduling and transportation, he said everything had been worked out. He thanked the entire staff for their work in getting classrooms and spaces ready and going through required trainings.
The next item he brought was a status update on the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s health and safety requirements. The mask mandate currently goes until Oct. 1. He also referenced a threshold of 80 percent vaccination for the end of the mask mandate.
He added that the COVID tracker would be up and running again from last year, and cleaning and disinfecting would continue. As for the COVID-19 testing program that Wilmington had applied for, he promised more information as soon as it comes out.
Another part of his report made room for the committee to appoint Brand to the SEEM Collaborative Board, which they did.
The only update he had with the Massachusetts School Building Authority process for the new Wildwood School was to say that they had more information to share with the MSBA for the September deadline.
The last piece of the report related to Department of Public Works building projects for the fall and summer. Director of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero mentioned construction on the Shawsheen tennis court, the high school track, and the ceiling tiles at the Woburn Street School.
School Committee member M. J. Byrnes thanked the DPW for keeping the town’s aging buildings looking as friendly and inviting as they can. Chair Jenn Bryson also thanked the families who helped create chalk art outside of the schools for younger students.
The committee then went through the first reading of the school wellness policy, which they mentioned had seen some edits in their subcommittee meeting earlier. David Ragsdale listed the slight changes that they had made that night.
Melissa Plowman asked what it meant to have “joint use agreements with community partners.” Brand answered that he read that as opportunities to collaborate. Byrnes suggested that an example or two could make it clearer.
Brand’s last proposal for the night suggested a third party equity audit to be paid for by the funds saved for the Strategic Plan. He reminded the community of the Strategic Plan’s commitment to “promote an inclusive culture that embraces diversity to provide an equitable educational experience.”
While the town just hired a diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator, he maintained that the audit couldn’t be done internally.
He also named surrounding districts that had completed equity audits recently.
“An equity audit is a benchmarking tool that assesses diversity, equity, and inclusion for schools and organization,” he continued.
The data that the audit might use could be observations, school climate data, reviews of policies, state report cards, assessment data, and focus group sessions.
Byrnes commented that she’d like to see the proposal come back with a specific cost.
Jay Samaha said he appreciated the research and thinking behind the superintendent’s proposal.
Jesse Fennelly asked if the audit would still be on track if they needed to bring the proposal back around, and Brand said that would be fine.
“I don’t know how many experienced consultants are out there or how busy they are right now,” he added.
Ragsdale expanded upon the reasoning for having a third party audit. He reasoned that the coordinator would be splitting their time in Wilmington among five other districts and wouldn’t have enough time to complete this audit. He said he’d look forward to the forensic examination of the district’s practices.
Plowman also added some other areas that the audit could shine a light on: equity and opportunity for students with different types of disabilities. She hoped that there would be fiscal considerations being made still. Brand restated that they’d use the allocated money for the Strategic Plan.
Bryson said, “This represents one of the most significant commitments to the Strategic Plan.” Jo Newhouse also shared her own support for the proposal.
The only subcommittee report came from the Wilmington Educational Fund group via Plowman, who shared that they were seeking a treasurer.
The School Committee will meet again on Sept. 22 at 7 p. m. in the WHS media room.
