Nancy Devitt’s parents wanted her to become a nun. Once she decided against that, she joined the Marines.
Nancy grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. An only child, she attended parochial school, and it was more or less assumed that she would enter a convent. In the late 1940s, she came to Wilmington to spend the summer with her aunt and uncle, Jessie and Frank Miller. When she graduated in 1950, the graduation present she asked for was to go back to Wilmington.
The previous summer, she had met Dave Landers. There would be no convent in her future.
Dave graduated from Wilmington High School in 1950. While he was not a standout athlete or a stellar student, his yearbook tagged him as most dependable and best typist. For his ambition, he wrote, “To sit in a corner office with a sign on the door, Private, knock before entering.” His son Harry said he was a great dancer, loved swing dancing and kept up with various dance styles. He was also acrobatic and could do handstands.
Returning to Michigan, Nancy decided that she would not enter the convent. She enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. She was a Pfc., doing clerical work in Washington, D.C. When astronaut John Glenn first orbited the Earth, Nancy said, Oh, yes, I know him!
She and David were married in September 1951, while she was still in the Marines. They eventually moved back to Wilmington, at 46 Grove Ave., near Silver Lake.
David built a career in the insurance business, affiliated with an agency in Woburn. He was able to have the ratings classification for the Silver Lake area changed, cutting the cost of homeowner’s insurance there. He was a long-time member of the Wilmington Lions Club.
In the next 13 years, Nancy and David had eight children. They bought a larger house on Clark Street, between Church Street and Middlesex Avenue. David at one point had lived there, so he was familiar with the house. He had told Nancy if it ever came on the market, he wanted to buy it. In 1961, it did, and they did.
Harry was the oldest, born in October 1952. Then there was Michael, Susan, David, Jr., William, Kevin, Lisa and Kathleen.
They grew up as normal kids in Wilmington in the 1960s. School activities, Little League baseball. With that many kids, there were few people in town who did not know them.
Susan Landers McNamara said that if there was something they wanted, David would buy it.
Harry said his brother Davey was always in a bit of trouble, not serious, just “screwing around.” For instance, he and some friends would go to Sweetheart Plastics and get into the railroad cars filled with plastic pellets. Davey and Billy were both students at the West Intermediate School
Billy was a good athlete, said Harry, and everybody loved him. Kevin was quiet and shy. He was in the fifth grade at the Swain School. Harry said that Kevin had given a Magic Marker to a girl, and that she still has it, a keepsake.
As the family grew up, David fixed over a room in the basement for the two oldest boys, Harry and Michael. The two younger boys, Billy & Kevin, shared a bedroom on the second floor, with Davey in a small adjacent room. Across the hall was the girls’ bedroom, next to the master bedroom. On the first floor was a room that had been a sunporch which David had fixed over for a cousin, Joe Casey.
The worst possible nightmare began about 3 a.m. on Sept. 26, 1969. Nancy Landers woke her husband, saying she smelled smoke. David awoke to see a wall of flames. The couple made their way into the girls’ bedroom and yelled for everyone to wake up. David pushed Susan out a window onto a small roof, telling her to get help. Meanwhile, Nancy would not leave the girls, who were hysterical. The broken window allowed the fire to accelerate. On the roof, David turned back to help, but was driven back by the flames. He persisted until he was taken down by rescue personnel.
In the basement room, Michael woke Harry and they made a hasty exit. Casey was in the sunroom, breaking a window to escape. The fire engines were just coming around the corner from the fire station, a quarter-mile away.
There was no way anyone could reach the victims, all on the second floor. Nancy and the two little girls were in the one bedroom, the three boys in the front. It was the worst tragedy to ever take place in Wilmington.
A trailer was moved into the yard at 88 Clark St., where David and his three surviving children lived while the house was rebuilt. The family moved back into the house, and David lived out his years there. Susan McNamara is still there.
The cause of the fire was originally said to have been electrical, but 40 years later, speaking with this writer, David Landers said he did not believe that to be the case. There hadn’t been a slow, smoky start. When he awoke, he said, the flames were racing up the stairs. He said he believed that it had been set, and that an accelerant had been used.
While the family was living in the trailer, someone made an attempt to burn it, adding to the suspicion of arson in the house fire.
David said that a man had approached him in the yard as the anniversary of the fire approached, and asked if that was where the Landers family used to live. David replied that it was where the Landers family lives. The man was someone who was a “hanger-on” when Harry and friends had a band in 1968-69, “The Lost Generation,” wanting to manage the band.
The same person had approached Susan at the family grave site in Wildwood Cemetery, telling Susan that her father had forgiven him. David had not forgiven him — for what? Susan flat-out accused him of killing her family.
The person of interest has a criminal record, including arrests for arson, but there is very little evidence. There had been no arson investigation immediately after the fire. No materials had been taken for analysis.
There had been some witness interrogation files on the fire at the police station, but by the time anyone raised the question of arson, they were nowhere to be found. None of the police investigators are alive today.
There were photographs taken by Officer Charles Dolan, but they are gone. Quite ironically, Harry Landers at one point lived in Dolan’s house on Mackey Road. There was a considerable amount of photographic material in the basement, which he threw out.
Recently, the Middlesex County cold case squad has begun investigating the fire.
In the spring of 1969, on student government day, Harry had been elected to the student School Committee. The following year, six months after the fire, he was elected Fire Chief. He recently said he had hoped he might gain some sort of insight into the fire, but had not.
After graduating in 1970, Harry was elected to the Wilmington School Committee. He took a degree in political science at Merrimack College in 1976, and joined his father in the insurance business. He and Janis now live in Virginia. Janis Jaquith has been working on a book about the Landers tragedy and arson investigation.
A more extensive article on the arson investigation appeared in the Middlesex East section of this newspaper two weeks ago.
