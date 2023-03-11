WILMINGTON — The Planning Board discussed the Zoning Board of Appeals case for 12 Polk St. on behalf of applicant Mark Nelson to end their meeting on Tuesday night. Chairman Terence Boland reminded the board that the applicant asked them to reconsider their previous recommendation of upholding the 81G requirement to the Zoning Board of Appeals. The application currently sat with the ZBA for approval.
Boland said in his initial comment that he didn’t see any reason to reconsider their recommendation at this point.
Nelson, who was present in the meeting, detailed to the board that he had a statement from a judge dating back to a land court case that ended in 2000 stating that private ways are not subject to 81Gs. He mentioned that he’d spent 15 years and $140,000 trying to get a building permit for this property. In addition to trying to build a house on the property, he said that he constructed and maintained the roadway for over 30 years and installed an infiltration system.
He also included that he was in land court presently with the town as the plaintiff and himself as the defendant. There had been two appeals sent back due to being premature, one saying that the map provided was invalid.
Nelson informed the board of his surprise to find out that the board had met about his application to the ZBA to make their original recommendation.
“All I want to do is build a house,” he maintained. “I’ve submitted proof that I’m owed a building permit.”
However, he said he would not fill out an 81G application as requested due to the judge’s statement he obtained previously which said that a private way was not subject to an 81G. Nelson claimed that the street would remain private and never be opened to the public.
Boland restated that he had yet to see anything on the map or in the information that the board received that would make him reconsider the board’s original recommendation. He also stated that the vote was in the Zoning Board of Appeals’ court. With more pushback from Nelson, Boland went on to say the board would hold him to the same rules and precedent as other similar applicants.
Nelson replied that he was only trying to inform the board that an 81G was involved when a street is being opened to the public and bringing up the water and sewer mains. His property, he repeated, would not be open to the public.
Sean Hannigan commented that the board shouldn’t comment on the topic due to the town’s ongoing litigation. He instead proposed that the applicant focus on the ZBA for now as they alone would be voting on it.
“The town needs to comply with state statutes before they can demand a private property owner comply with what the town believes may be the policy,” responded Nelson.
The board then moved on from this topic altogether, upholding their original recommendation.
