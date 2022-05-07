WILMINGTON — The article to rezone parcels in North Wilmington to neighborhood mixed use failed at Town Meeting on Saturday. This required a two-thirds majority vote to pass, and the vote fell short among Wilmington residents 54 affirmative to 38 negative.
Due to random draw, Article 49 was the second to last article taken up that day. Director of Conservation and Planning Valerie Gingrich explained that the proposal involved a few parcels along Middlesex Avenue that are currently zoned general business and general industrial, to rezone those to neighborhood mixed use. Some properties, however, had been left out, for example, the Dunkin’, because a zoning change would make the building nonconforming.
The reason for the rezoning proposal was to change the possible uses for these spaces from things like warehouses and light industrial to mixed use that is pedestrian-friendly, Gingrich shared. These could be things like retail, restaurants, small offices, townhouses, and apartments.
She included that the new zoning would allow the same 3-story height that general business does where it’s zoned. Apartments and condos would need a special permit from the Planning Board.
Gingrich also suggested that the area is prime for warehouses and contracting yards as it is currently zoned. However, she said that this rezoning would not contribute to the MBTA requirement for multi-family zoning, because that zone requires multi-family as of right.
The first commenter asked whether it was worth it to make this change seeing as the MBTA guidelines were subject to finalizing, but Gingrich responded that the town had yet to talk about whether the MTBA’s guidelines were worth meeting.
The most vocal residents were not in favor of the rezoning. Rob Fasulo commented that he wasn’t sure neighborhood mixed use was the answer for this section of town.
Mike McCoy said, “If you put something like this there, you’re going to max out those schools. You’re going to be looking at three-story buildings.”
M. J. Byrnes said that keeping the area zoned general business would be maintaining the “quality of life” in town, and changing it would risk further lack of property value and privacy.
Karen West suggested helping the owners of the businesses in the area instead of making room for 3-story condominiums, which she claimed would be “taking what used to be a very small town and turning it into a city.”
Suzanne Sullivan stood up to say that the Planning Board hadn’t listened to residents’ concerns about this article.
“I’m willing to work hard to come up with a better vision,” she said. “One of my problems is that there’s no guarantee of commercial development… I want to see mixed use.”
She described this proposal as “low-hanging fruit.”
Planning Board Chair Michael Sorrentino addressed Sullivan’s claim about resident input by detailing that all of the board’s meetings are open to the public with agendas posted in advance. While he agreed that the change may not be perfect, he said that it could still be improved and keep out more industrial uses.
Town Manager Jeff Hull also said that it wasn’t helpful to vilify the Planning Board.
“It’s unfortunate that fear is being used as a weapon to scare people into doing nothing,” he continued.
He encouraged residents to vote no if they prefer warehousing in this area.
Board of Selectmen Chair Lilia Maselli also spoke up in favor of the rezoning.
“This area is an eyesore and needs a lot of improvements,” she said. “I would like to see more businesses come in, not drive businesses out. I don’t want to see a monstrosity.”
Finance Committee member Theresa Manganelli shared that she would support the proposal, preferring apartments over warehouses.
It was Manganelli who made a motion to move the question, which would require the vote to be taken if passed. This motion did pass 69-10. However, the vote for the article needed a two-thirds majority and 54-38 did not suffice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.