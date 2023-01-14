WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Select Board met on Monday night for a license request and recreation department update ahead of communications and other requests.
Erica Marchand, of Code 1 BBQ LLC, requested a common victualer license for 211 Main St. Town Manager Jeff Hull relayed to the board for their consideration that both the health director and building inspector recommended approval of the request. He also mentioned that the grant will establish seating by virtue of the zoning with a maximum of 12, which was requested in this case.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell invited Marchand to share more about her business. Marchand explained that with all of their food made fresh and slow smoked, they can’t make anything on demand. This means that they close the restaurant when they sell out of what has been prepared.
They currently open at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. She invited interested customers to check for updates on their website, Facebook, and voicemail. She hoped that once they hire more help their hours can be more consistent.
The board wished Marchand luck and voted in favor of the request.
Recreation Director Brett Sawin next delivered updates to the board on their programs and services. He referenced some of their participation numbers through the fall with 52 kids in middle school basketball and two overnight trips with 40 and 50 people, respectively. The Horribles Parade brought in 645 kids, he mentioned, and next year they’ll plan for even more. There were also two successful day trips — "Country Christmas” and “Christmas with Paul Anka.”
Some upcoming overnight trips that he highlighted are trips to Tucson in April and Idaho in August. Sawin promised exciting activities at these events for anyone who signs up.
He added that they received two lifeguard applications for this summer and they were preparing a lifeguard certification class for potential lifeguards at the Shawsheen Tech. He invited anyone interested to call the department for more information. He also gave shoutouts to the staff in the department working hard to create interest in programs including Senior Clerk Marilyn Manos putting together the newsletters and new Program Coordinator Derek Stemmler.
O’Connell commented that Wilmington is lucky to have a thriving recreation department.
Select Board member Lilia Maselli noted that the program is robust for all ages. The other board members also shared their excitement about the program offerings.
Kevin Caira suggested Sawin provide open gym time for high school students. Sawin agreed that this would be a good idea while also bringing up the Thursday night basketball drop-in time which college students can attend.
O’Connell then asked for a pickleball update. Sawin included that they had held outdoor sessions into November and begun indoor sessions at that point. He described the interest in pickleball 101, which he said fills up within hours of the newsletter being released. He explained that they have to think about safety and retaining their equipment when they take down the pickleball nets for winter. Lastly, he informed the board that the town’s pickleball group fundraised money and put up screens at each court.
The town manager sent the board several memos which he detailed for them that night. The first informed them of Wilmington Woburn Industrial’s expectation to purchase the property at 51 Eames St. in 2023 once the consent agreement with the EPA concludes.
Another of Hull’s letters mentioned the amendment to the Town Manager’s Act, which had since been approved. One memo followed up on questions from the board’s Dec. 12 meeting to say that the new town hall/school admin building could hook up to town sewer and the groundwater behind the Frank Kelley turf field was monitored annually.
Hull wrote that Lowell Five’s donation of $5,000 would be put toward an active shooter drill per the police chief. His last few memos said that there was a notice of intent filed for the North Wilmington Train Station and that the town hall/school admin building committee met. The notice of intent was also shared in another memo from William Doyle.
Assistant Town Manager Susan Inman informed the board in writing that the new Verizon license would allow WCTV to request a high-definition channel through them. Public Works Director Jamie Magaldi gave the board the plan for the expenditure of more ARPA funds from a water main to cache basins to traffic easements. He also suggested some proposed reallocations.
There was a letter to Bradford Jackson informing him of his appointment on the Finance Committee, a letter from Joseph Langone to Valerie Gingrich about the requested acceptance of Green Meadow Drive, and a letter from Daniel Veerman asking for his ownership not to affect him from acting upon the special permit application of the 4th of July Committee.
The board voted in favor of Veerman’s request, ratifying Karen Bloom’s appointment to the Historical Commission, executing the agreement with the Wilmington Police Supervisors, and the request to Verizon for an HD channel for WCTV.
During public comment, resident Michael McCoy spoke up to ask the town manager if he ever talked to Charlie Benevento about the town obtaining some land in North Wilmington. Hull said that he had years ago, but more recently there were only conversations with Benevento’s representatives.
McCoy chastised the board for not being more proactive about a new substation, accusing them of putting public safety on the back burner.
The Salute to Service that night went out to John J. Fullerton Junior, who was killed in 1968 during the Vietnam War.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.