WILMINGTON — New language is to be added to the Wilmington High School and Middle School handbooks to further elaborate on appropriate cell phone usage. According to MA state law, School Committees must approve high school handbooks.
According to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand, “sometime back in the fall,” school administrators discussed an “oversight” in the handbook that did not specify limitations of phone use in changing rooms, dressing rooms, and bathrooms. A draft proposal to amend the language has been developed.
“(The draft proposal) would seek to go into effect before the end of this school year,” said Brand. “It seems like one of those items that doesn’t need to wait.
He added the updates would be folded into next school year’s handbook.
Also as part of the Superintendent’s report, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Reagan for Curriculum and Staff Development gave an update on the Curriculum Improvement Time (CIT) day scheduled to take place on Jan. 29.
Reagan stated that middle and high school teachers would be working on stage 1 and stage 2 curriculum maps.
“We are in the process of formalizing the collection of these maps, which essentially lay out the curriculum by course,” said Reagan.
Additionally, elementary school teachers, in addition to special education and early childhood education instructors, would be attending Teaching Learning Alliance (TLA) workshops set up among the district’s four elementary schools.
Additionally, Assistant Superintendent Paul Ruggiero for Administration and Finance provided an update on the town’s new financial system. According to Ruggiero, the system was delayed slightly due to retirements among the staff. Portions of the system are set to go live on July 1, including accounts payable, purchasing, and the general ledger. Payroll is scheduled to go live in January 2021.
“It’s going to be phased, there’s quite a bit of work,” said Ruggiero.
Ruggiero said there had been six staff training days so far with members of the central office personnel, with another three to four set for February.
