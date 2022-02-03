WILMINGTON — During the Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night, the board discussed a number of communications and approved requests for voting and the town manager’s reappointment.
Town Manager Jeff Hull introduced two communications on the appointments of Susan Inman as the new assistant town manager and Megan Jones as the new senior clerk.
The next item was a memo from Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich on a potential 40B project for 100-104 West St. which would be filing a project eligibility letter soon. This was proposed to be 132 units total, with 25 percent of units being affordable.
Selectman Judy O’Connell asked Hull to explain how this avenue became available as the result of the town’s current affordable housing situation. Hull answered that the Princeton Properties project had been stalled and not able to obtain building permits in time, so the town had fallen below 10 percent affordable housing.
Gingrich followed up explaining that the Conservation Commission approval had been appealed, which kept the project from seeking the building permit in the year that they had to do that. Without the building permit, the affordable units couldn’t be counted toward Wilmington’s minimum requirement. She also said that the town looked for extensions and caveats, but ultimately hadn’t been able to obtain either.
Gary DePalma asked that this project be brought before the board as an agenda item being that it is a large project. Hull mentioned that the Princeton Properties project needed board approval, so that was why it came before the board; however, this project doesn’t need board approval.
Bendel also said that the rest of the process is very public as it goes through tech review, the Planning Board, the Conservation Commission, and the Board of Appeals. He wanted to make the public aware of the process and how they could be involved without adding an extra unnecessary step for developers.
O’Connell added that it may not be advantageous to show that Wilmington can be brought unfriendly 40B projects. Gingrich noted the fact that the project proponents were aware of when Wilmington fell below the 10 percent mark and started work on their project after that. She also said that there was no limit to how many affordable housing projects that could be submitted at the same time.
Kevin Caira asked if the Princeton Properties proposal could now introduce additional units. Gingrich responded that their approvals are only for 108 units, so they would have to start the process all over in order to change the total number. He also asked if the board could get something in the public records of these types of projects.
Some communications announced the receipt of grants for cybersecurity awareness, MIAA rewards, and the open space plan.
Public Works Director Mike Woods wrote to the board that they still hadn’t received the results of the Jan. 5 PFAS test. The board was also warned about the Verizon cable license expiring, the new precincts being approved, and an Eagle Scout project for a memorial for Leslie W. Wicks.
Hull had asked town employees to write about the deficiencies of the current town hall building, and he read from a statement from Karen Campbell which referenced a lack of office space, sinks with cold water, deficient heating and air conditioning, and no area for private conversations.
They voted to sign the warrant for the special Town Meeting, the license agreement for the Farmers Market, appointing election workers for this year, reappointing the town manager until 2024, and the replacement of existing voting machines.
In announcements, Bendel wished Assistant Town Manager Kerry Colburn-Dion a healthy retirement and mentioned the March 8 special Town Meeting for the new Wildwood School at the Shriner’s Auditorium.
One last issue the board brought up was that the Buzzell Senior Center had been closed. Hull responded that this was a recommendation made by Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse and followed by Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello. He shared that they would reconvene at the end of the week to decide whether to reopen on Jan. 31 as long as COVID-19 numbers went down.
The Salute to Service went out to Edward Collins for his service in the Army Reserves. Bendel said Collins was a faithful man, a family man, and a youth coach in town. He expressed condolences to his family since he passed away last week at the age of 73.
The next Board of Selectmen meeting will be on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
