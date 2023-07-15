WILMINGTON — Police Chief Joseph Desmond confirmed his department is currently investigating claims of elder abuse alleged to have occurred at AdviniaCare in Wilmington. In response, Chris Hannon, COO, Pointe Group Care, said, via email:
“AdviniaCare Wilmington is committed to treating all residents with compassion and dignity. We have abundant staff to provide quality care to every resident. Abuse is never tolerated and any allegation is handled with the utmost seriousness, sensitivity and urgency. We also have a policy that requires immediate reporting of any allegation to the Mass. Department of Public Health, which occurred in this instance as we were made aware of it.”
The allegations come from Dawn Horak whose 83-year old mother-in-law spent approximately one month at the facility before the family transported her to another area health care facility. Horak alleges AdviniaCare overdosed her mother-in-law by giving her extra pain medication and failed to change her overnight.
Horak also claimed only three aides were on duty (to serve 84 patients the night her mother-in-law overdosed). AdviniaCare, however, disputes this claim, suggesting there may have been confusion regarding the number of staff in a unit versus the number of staff working in the facility.
Following the alleged overdose incident, Horak took her mother-in-law to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington where they reportedly found her to have a severe UTI and low oxygen levels.
She also claimed the daughter of her mother-in-law’s roommate at AdviniaCare pulled the roommate from the facility.
Horak said, and police confirmed, other complaints levied at AdviniaCare; however, those complaints are sometimes unfounded, as was the case recently where police were called to the health care facility for a claim of abuse. It turned out, AdviniaCare stated — and police confirmed — the patient merely suffered from a bad dream and no abuse took place.
Regardless, the police department does investigate all claims and sends a report to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. In the case of Horak’s allegations, the chief said his department was investigating in conjunction with elder affairs. They will send a report to the police and the police will then send in a report to DPH.
If the police or DPH find any signs of wrongdoing, they will report it to the district attorney’s office.
On Tuesday, Horak alleged the company wouldn’t allow her to see her mother-in-law’s medical records; records she believes will prove the facility did in fact cause her mother-in-law to overdose on pain medication.
