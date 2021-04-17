WILMINGTON — Last Wednesday night, the School Committee read the revisions to several School Committee policies. The two that brought discussion were the policies on school entrance age and physical restraint of students.
For the entrance age policy, the first concern was over what criteria would be used to assess students’ readiness to learn or what would be the age-appropriate grade level. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand responded to this comment from M.J. Byrnes to say that the criteria hadn’t been developed.
However, his thought was to invite a small group of principals, teachers, and possibly service providers to come up with a screening tool and unified process.
Regarding explaining the specific criteria itself in the policy, David Ragsdale said that the revised policy has an appropriate amount of generalization.
“Getting into details about what criteria will be used, that’s something that we want to avoid at this level of policy.”
Byrnes clarified that she only meant for there to be criteria established, not necessarily written into the aforementioned policy.
Jo Newhouse shared that to her, the new language was introducing room for interpretation, which would make way for more exceptions than the old, clear-cut policy. She also suggested that if a student at three years old isn’t making academic, emotional, or social progress, there could be issues at a deeper level that require additional services.
Ragsdale explained that the intention of the revision here was to create discretion for families or for the district where there was previously no room for exceptions. He said their aim was to create a place where the district could consider student readiness but make the decision on student grade placement in their own authority.
Jay Samaha proposed that the exception process be detailed further in the policy for another reading. He said he’d like it to say that parents could present a case, but the district would make the final decision according to factors like class sizes.
Byrnes countered that a class size shouldn’t be a factor that determines whether a student can be in a certain grade. In her eyes, it was their job to serve students at their readiness and not to minimize adding extra classes.
One more thing Newhouse said she would like to see added was verbiage to say that students age six who don’t attend kindergarten at five would need an exception to be put into kindergarten that year. She said the view in the public was that they wanted to see the criteria of what would be used to assess readiness. Jenn Bryson promised that they would include answers about this and a possible petition form for parents at the next reading.
The committee also took time discussing the policy on the physical restraint of students. Samaha asked a question of the group around physical restraint training, which would also cover de-escalating a situation before it gets to the point of physical restraint.
“I’m curious if that’s important enough to have in the policy,” he said.
Brand mentioned that de-escalation is inherently present wherever physical restraint is mentioned in procedure. Ragsdale added that the policy mentions “student is not responsive to verbal directives or other behavioral interventions,” which in his mind would be de-escalation tactics.
Samaha wanted to be sure that anyone reading the policy could be certain that staff members who are trained in physical restraint are also trained in preventing physical restraint, perhaps in the part where it talks about staff trainings.
Byrnes suggested that there be an opening sentence or two added establishing the context for physical restraint regarding de-escalation techniques having been exhausted. Bryson ensured the committee that this policy would be revised and brought before them for another reading as well.
