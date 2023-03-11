WESTFIELD — After claiming the Inclusion Cup Championship with a convincing win over tournament host Framingham to wrap up a successful 2022-2023 campaign, the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team suffered an abrupt end to a season that had been filled with promise.
In the opening round of the MIAA Girls Ice Hockey Division 1 tournament, Number 19-seeded Stoneham-Wilmington was dealt a season-ending 5-2 defeat by No. 14 Pope Francis. Hopes for a prolonged tournament run fell short of expectations.
“Except for Winchester and a tie with Arlington, which was a moral victory, we beat every team on the Liberty side of the Middlesex League,” said Stoneham-Wilmington Coach John Lapiana. “But after this early elimination, there is a sense of unfinished business.”
Springfield-based Pope Francis, which concluded at 11-7-2, advanced to the Sweet-16 playing the next evening and fell to Shrewsbury, 2-0. Stoneham-Wilmington, meanwhile, finished at 13-7-1 overall and can only look forward to next season, less several key skaters.
“I’ve had both Katelin Hally and Gabby Daniels since they were eighth-graders,” said Lapiana, when asked to share his thoughts about the two departing Wilmington seniors. “They were little kids when they started with me. I feel like they’ve grown up under my watch. I’ve watched them become impact players and two girls that I really admire and love. I hold them in the highest regard. I’m really going to miss them when they graduate.”
When discussing the playoff rankings, Lapiana admitted that a few more wins down the stretch might have bolstered the team’s cause. Instead of a favorable draw, Stoneham-Wilmington was tasked with a grueling two-hour bus trip to Springfield, a late puck drop, and an opponent that had handily defeated S-W in last year’s finale.
“That three-game losing streak, those were all beatable teams,” said the Coach, referring to Burlington, Bishop Fenwick, and Wakefield. “But any beatable team depends on how we play and who shows up. We didn’t think we were going to win out against all three but we did think it was realistic to beat at least two of the three. That might have changed the trajectory of the Power Rankings and led to a home game.”
In the game itself, Stoneham-Wilmington held a 2-1 lead after the first period of play. The first of the night was tallied by Wilmington’s Ashley Mercier, her seventh of the season. Mercier gained possession at her own blue line and accelerated into the offensive zone, winning the foot race, and leaving the Pope Francis defense in her wake. Approaching the net, she made a goal-scorer’s move, deking the goalie and drilling the puck home, stick side.
Pope Francis answered but soon, Hally put her team back in front, 2-1, sending home a rebound of a Lily MacKenzie bid. Unfortunately, Stoneham-Wilmington returned after the break and went into hockey’s version of a trance. Pope Francis scored a pair in the second to recapture the lead and added two more in the third to seal their opponent’s fate.
“In the second, Pope Francis had a lot of zone time while we fell way back on our shots on net,” recalled Lapiana. “The chances decreased even further as time progressed and our shots on net decreased dramatically.”
At the outset of the season, several Stoneham-Wilmington skaters had voiced their desire to run deep in the tournament, perhaps to the TD Garden for the championship game. While the cooperative team has enjoyed back-to-back tournaments trips featuring three total games, there is only a single win to speak of; last year’s upset of Tewksbury-Methuen.
“Let’s talk about that Garden talk,” said Lapiana. “That’s basically youthful exuberance. Whether or not that was a realistic goal, my job is to enable them to the best of my ability to get them there. But once again, we have two teams and by that, I don’t mean Stoneham and Wilmington. By that, I mean we play the game two ways. When the girls are concerned about an opponent, they stick with our game plan and execute. When they’re not concerned, they go off script and play their own game. The results are not always positive.”
Prospects are bright for next year with the return of Lily MacKenzie, who finished with a personal record 24-goals and 14 assists, premier goaltender Maddie Sainato, Ashley Mercier, who is poised for a breakout season, and a well-rounded supporting cast of players, each armed with another year of valuable experience.
“I’m very proud of the girls and what we achieved,” said Lapiana. “Thirteen wins and twenty-seven points is nothing to sneeze at. We’re really looking forward to the girls returning, their growth between now and then, and what the future holds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.