WILMINGTON — Wilmington Memorial Library Director Christina Stewart will be closing a big chapter in her life. After 49 years, the Wilmington resident will be retiring.
Stewart started her career in 1974 as a reference librarian. She was promoted to library director in 1996. Stewart loves helping people find information and has embraced all of the seasons of change that the library has endured.
“Libraries used to be thought of as storehouses and very transactional,” said Stewart, explaining that libraries are much more transformational now.
“We’ve become a center of active learning; we’re not a passive place,” said Stewart.
Stewart is proud of the breadth of service that has been made available to Wilmington residents. Reflecting on her career, Stewart is particularly proud of the establishment of the Friends of the Wilmington Library.
“The Friends brought advocacy and financial support and we could not have provided the many outreach services for the community without them,” Stewart said, referencing purchases of computers, underwriting of programming, and the various workspace enhancements over the years.
Stewart credits the establishment of The Bookstore Next Door as a cornerstone of the Friends work.
“When that property became available, the town purchased it and the Friends, who are all volunteer, were able to use it to generate funds for the library,” said Stewart.
She’s proud of the Mass Memories Roadshow that they brought to town; a digital collection of memories from the community preserved online; craft programs that bring families together, and the many speakers that have come to the library either in person or via Zoom.
“We used to have LPs [records] and now we have streaming services,” said Stewart, enthusiastic about all the library offers and the evolution of services.
However, the voters of Wilmington rejected a plan for a new library in 2005. Serving a community of over 20,000 residents with just 15,000 square feet of space meant Stewart had to get creative.
“Our collection is not as expansive as we’d like due to space constraints,” said Stewart.
Many resources are available digitally, and the library is part of a robust interlibrary loan service, so Stewart is confident that patrons can still access materials they want, just in different ways. Other adjustments include the creation of two offices in a stairwell, and removal of some computers for more seating space.
“There are a lot of competing needs,” said Stewart, who also wanted to be sure staff had adequate work space.
The building is not due to be addressed again by the community until 2034.
Fortunately, thanks to a Cummings Foundation grant in 2022, the staff was able to engage an architect and a design firm to reimagine the space, making it more open and modern. Stewart credits former assistant library director Charlotte Wood with going after the grant, one of the first to be awarded for the purpose of this kind.
“We really focused on making the library a destination for people; a community space,” said Stewart.
To that end, Stewart is also proud of the Peggy Kane reading garden.
“The garden is a way for us to expand our library space. Patrons are often seen using the space to read outside or enjoy a lunch break. The space is also fully wifi enabled.”
Stewart is grateful for a bequest from former Wilmington resident Barbara Johnson, who gave over $350,000 to the library in 2016. Those funds were combined with the Cummings grant and Friends’ support to pay for the library renovation.
“We’re going to have Barbara’s relative here for a ribbon cutting in on Sept. 11,” Stewart said.
Stewart is quick to credit her staff over the years with flexibility and a devotion to the mission.
“I’ve been so fortunate to work with extremely talented staff, wonderful patrons, supportive Trustees, and town staff,” said Stewart.
She’s confident the library will be in good hands, though she will miss her coworkers and interacting with patrons. She hopes to do more walking, spend time with friends and family, pick up a new hobby, and read more.
“I’d like to get out of my comfort zone and read more nonfiction,” laughed Stewart.
Stewart is also looking forward to the new Wilmington Senior Center.
Town Manager Jeff Hull said, “…she will be truly missed. Tina spent her entire career advancing through the ranks in the Wilmington Memorial Library. In her role as library director for the past 27 years, Tina has had a keen sense of the evolution of library services and the library's role in the community, and has made a point of leading and supporting her staff to be on the cutting edge of providing residents with opportunities to learn and to connect with each other.”
Administrative Assistant Gloria Corcoran has worked with Stewart since 1999.
“She has a passion for the library and for our patrons. She’s been a great mentor. We’ll miss her,” said Corcoran.
Assistant Library Director Danielle Masterson, who joined the library in 2015 from the North Reading library, said, “Tina is a legend. She’s one of those people who is a forever boss. I respect her opinion and she always believed in me.”
Masterson said that Stewart developed many library professionals and is constantly teaching and mentoring staff.
“She believes in us,” said Masterson.
A farewell reception for Stewart will be held at the library on Friday, Sept. 15 from 4 - 6 p.m. Residents are encouraged to stop by and wish Stewart well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.