WILMINGTON —Recently, the Wilmington High School math team finished their 2021-22 season on a high note as the Division 5 first place team.
The Massachusetts Math League season consists of six math competitions throughout the school year.
This year’s WHS math team was led by captain Srikar Mallajosyula, a junior at Wilmington High School.
Mallajosyula had an outstanding individual performance this season with a score of 100 points out of a possible 108. He tied for the first place individual position with Weston High School’s Willian Houston.
Wilmington High School also made an impressive showing by placing ninth overall out of the 45 participating teams.
The top 10 teams were (in order by rank) Lexington, Acton-Boxborough, Win-chester, Weston, Westford, Lincoln-Sudbury, Andover, Concord-Carlise, Wilmington, and Canton.
